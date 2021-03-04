EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS will publish the audited annual report for 2020 on 05.03.2021. Other dates in the financial calendar remain unchanged.





EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS plans to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

16/02/2021 Unaudited results for Q4 2020 and 12 months 2020

05/03/2021 Audited results for 2020

15/04/2021 General meeting of shareholders

29/04/2021 Q1 interim results

29/07/2021 Q2 interim results

28/10/2021 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee