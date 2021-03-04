New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803896/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries and other industries. The global prepreg market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $5.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2026 with a CAGR of 8%-10% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high performance composite materials and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the prepreg industry, include development of bio based products and increasing focus on thermoplastic resin based composites. Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation and others are among the major prepreg manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global prepreg market by end use industry, by technology, by pressure rating, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Commercial AerospaceMilitary/Defense

General AviationSpace/SatelliteSporting GoodsWind EnergyAutomotiveCivil EngineeringMarineOthers



By Type of Prepreg [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Thermoset PrepregThermoplastic Prepreg



By Reinforcement Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Carbon fiber

Glass fiberAramid fiber



By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

EpoxyBMIPhenolicCynate EsterThermoplastics



By Weave Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

UD prepregFabric prepreg



By Manufacturing Technology [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2015 to 2026]:

Solvent dipHot melt



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that thermoset prepreg will remain the largest market due to its wide usage in aerospace/defense, wind energy and automotive end use industries.



The analyst predicts that thermoplastic prepreg is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand thermoplastic resin based composite materials.



Within the global prepreg market, commercial aerospace will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increasing demand for lightweight materials in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usages of lightweight and high performance materials.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for prepreg due to growing demand for high performance lightweight materials from the end use industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the aerospace and automotive industries.



Some of the global prepreg manufacturers profiled in this report include Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, and Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation are the major manufacturers of prepreg.



Features of the Global Prepreg Market



Market Size Estimates: Prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (Units)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Prepreg market size by various segments, such as end use industry, prepreg, reinforcement type, resin type, weave type, manufacturing technology and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Prepreg market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, technology, pressure rating, and regions for the global prepreg market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global prepreg market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global prepreg market by end use industry, prepreg, reinforcement type, resin type, weave type, manufacturing technology, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global prepreg market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global prepreg market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global prepreg market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global prepreg market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global prepreg market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global prepreg market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global prepreg market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global prepreg market?

