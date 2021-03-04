New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pultrusion Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790531/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the pultrusion market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction industries. The global pultrusion market is declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the pultrusion industry, includes strategic collaboration of pultruded parts manufacturers with OEMs to serve unique needs and find new application areas. Strongwell, Exel Composites, Werner Ladder, Bedford, Creative Pultrusion, Polyone and others are among the major pultrusion manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global pultrusion market by application, by attribute, by end use industry, by fiber, by resin, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Window ProfilesRebarLadder RailsCable TraysElectric InsulatorsDecking

GratingRoad MarkersSound BarriersSporting GoodsTool HandlesUtility PolesStructural ShapesTransportationWind EnergyOthers



By Attribute [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

CorrosionNon-Corrosion



By End Use Industry [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

ConstructionWind EnergyTransportationElectrical & ElectronicsConsumer GoodsOther



By Fiber Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Glass Fiber Composites Carbon Fiber and other Composites



By Resin Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Polyester Composites Epoxy Composites Vinlyester Composites Phenolic CompositesPhenolic and other composites



By Region [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North America EMEA Asia Pacific China Latin America



In In this market, different types of pultrusion such as window profiles, window profiles, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electric insulators, decking, grating, road markers, sound barriers, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, antennas and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the demand for utility poles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles.



Within the global pultrusion market, consumer goods will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to the increasing demand for ladder rail, tool handle, and sporting goods. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to remain the largest regions by value and volume; they are also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in chemical, consumer goods, and construction industry. The major drivers for growth are increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and growing awareness of pultruded products.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency..

Some of the global pultrusion manufacturers profiled in this report include strongwell corporation, excel composites, werner company, polyone corporation, Bedford reinforcement, creative pultrusion Inc., tecton products, teel plastics, fiberline composites are the major manufacturers of pultrusion.



Features of the Global Pultrusion Market



Market Size Estimates: Pultrusion market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (KT)Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Pultrusion market size by various segments, such as application, attribute, end use industry, fiber, resin, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Pultrusion market breakdown by North America, EMEA, APAC, China, Latin America.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, attribute, end use industry, fiber, resin, and regions for the global pultrusion market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global pultrusion market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global pultrusion market by application, attribute, end use industry, fiber, resin, and region (North America, EMEA, APAC, China, Latin America)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global pultrusion market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global pultrusion market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global pultrusion market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global pultrusion market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global pultrusion market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global pultrusion market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global pultrusion market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global pultrusion market?

