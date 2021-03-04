New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HDPE Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778634/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global HDPE pipe market looks promising with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, and irrigation sectors. The global HDPE pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow 6%-8% from 2020 to 2026. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of mechanical coupling in HDPE pipe focusing on pipe strength and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly HDPE pipes.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global HDPE pipe market by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

Potable Water Wastewater Oil and GasIrrigationOthers



By Grade Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

PE100 PipesPE80 PipesPE63 and Other Pipes



By Diameter Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Large Diameter PipesSmall Diameter Pipes



By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

High Pressure PipesMedium Pressure PipesLow Pressure Pipes



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyUnited KingdomAPACChinaIndiaJapanROWMiddle EastBrazil

Some of the HDPE pipe companies profiled in this report include Orbia SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, Chevron Phillips Chemicals, JM Eagle, and Astral Pipes.



The analyst forecasts that PE100 grades are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, better chemical resistance, lower cost, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements.



Within the global HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market and to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.



Features of the Global HDPE Pipe Market



Market Size Estimates: Global HDPE pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global HDPE pipe market size by various segments, such as by application, grade type, diameter, and pressure rating in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global HDPE pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and regions for the global HDPE pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global HDPE pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global HDPE pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global HDPE pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global HDPE pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this HDPE pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the HDPE pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the HDPE pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the HDPE pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the HDPE pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global HDPE pipe market?



