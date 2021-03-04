New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Composites Distributor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778592/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global composites distributor market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, automotive, marine, construction, electrical/electronics, and consumer goods. The composites distributor market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers in this market are increasing demand for composites in North America and Asia Pacific region and presence of large number of medium and small composite part manufacturers.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include Composites distributor capturing market either through merger and acquisition or partnership.

V., Microtex Composites SRL, Sino Composites, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals, Sojitz Corporation, and Soon Yang Chemicals.



The study includes the composites distributor market size and forecast for the composites distributor market through 2026, segmented by end use industry, raw material, intermediate, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Aerospace and DefenseWind EnergyAutomotiveMarineConstructionPipe and TankE&EConsumer GoodsOthers



By Raw Material [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Roving (GF/CF)Textile (GF/CF)Polyester ResinVinyl Ester ResinEpoxy ResinOther Resins



By Intermediate [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:



Prepreg SMC (Sheet Molding Compound)BMC (Bulk Molding Compound)SFT (Short Fiber Thermoplastic)LFT (Long Fiber Thermoplastic)CFT (Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic)GMT (Glass Mat Thermoplastic)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

In this market, polyester resin is expected to remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand in construction and pipe & tank industry.



Within this market, construction will remain the largest end use industry due to growth in demand for light weight and non-corrosive materials in industrial, commercial, residential, and civil construction applications as well as presence of large number of composite part fabricators. Distributors generally serve small to medium size part fabricators as they buy small to mid-sized quantities for various applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing composites market and presence of a large number of small part fabricators especially for pipe & tank, construction, and consumer goods end use industries



Features of the Global Composites Distributor Market



Market Size Estimates: Composites Distributor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Composites distributor market size by various segments, such as such as end use industry, raw material, and intermediate type in terms of value shipment.

Regional Analysis: Composites Distributor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for composites distributor in the composites distributor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the composites distributor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global composites distributor market by end use industry (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, marine, construction, pipe and tank, electrical/electronics, consumer goods, and others), by raw material (roving, textile, polyester resin, vinylester resin, epoxy resin, and other resins), by intermediate (prepreg, SMC, BMC, SFT, LFT, CFT, and GMT), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the composites distributor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the composites distributor market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this composites distributor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the composites distributor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the composites distributor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the composites distributor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the composites distributor market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the composites distributor market?

