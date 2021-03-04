New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Door and Window Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638931/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global door and window market looks promising with opportunities in the infrastructure industry. The global door and window market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% - 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for impact resistance doors and windows, growing adoption of green building standards, and increasing use of fully reversible windows.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global door and window market by product form, ingredient, species, and region as follows:



By Product Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014-2025]:

DoorHinged DoorsSliding DoorsFolding DoorsOthers WindowTurn and Tilt WindowsSliding WindowsCasement WindowsOthers



By Material Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014-2025]:

MetalAluminumSteel and OthersPlasticVinyluPVC and OthersWoodPanelPine and OthersOthers



By End Use [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

ResidentialCommercialHealthcareEducationHospitalityRetailOffice Others



By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Million Units) from 2014 to 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEurope

GermanyFranceUnited KingdomRussiaItalySpainAPACJapanChinaIndiaROWBrazilUAE

Some of the door and window companies profiled in this report include LIXIL Group, Sanwa Holdings, YKK Group, Masonite International, and JELD-WEN.



The analyst forecasts that metal door and window will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its features such as durability, high strength, and light weight. Plastic segment will remain the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



Within this market, residential will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to the increasing residential construction in emerging nations.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.



Features of the Global Geomembrane Market



Market Size Estimates: Global door and window market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global door and window market size by various segments, such as product type, material type, end use terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global door and window market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material types, manufacturing methods, application, and region for the global door and window market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global door and window market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Global door and window market by end use, (residential and commercial), by product type (door and window), by material type (metal, plastic, wood, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global door and window market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global door and window market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this door and window market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this door and window market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this door and window market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this door and window market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this door and window market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global door and window market?

