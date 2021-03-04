New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05606228/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global industrial pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The global industrial pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow 6%-8% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of dopeless technology in pipe manufacturing to reduce operational risk and development of multilayer pipe to increase strength and durability.



industrial pipe



industrial pipe



The study includes trends and forecast for the global industrial pipe market by end use industry, material, diameter, pressure rating, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

Power Generation PetrochemicalAutomotiveIndustrial ProcessingOthers



By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2015 to 2026]:

Steel PipesDuctile Iron PipesPlastic PipesFRP PipesOther Pipes



By Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Small Diameter PipesMedium Diameter PipesLarge Diameter Pipes



By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Low Pressure PipesMedium Pressure PipesHigh Pressure Pipes



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyRussiaAPACChinaJapanIndiaROWBrazilMiddle East

Some of the Industrial pipe companies profiled in this report include Vallourec, TMK, Tenaris, China Lesso, ArcelorMittal, Orbia Advance Corporation, Sekisui Chemicals, Advanced Drainage System, Amiantit, and Future Pipe.



The analyst forecasts that the steel pipe is expected to remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for steel pipes in power generation and petrochemical industries. The analyst predicts that the plastic pipe material segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of low cost, light weight and corrosion resistant.



Within the global industrial pipe market, petrochemical will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing investments in new ventures and up-gradation of petrochemical facilities.



APAC is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.



Features of the Global Industrial Pipe Market



Market Size Estimates: Global industrial pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global industrial pipe market size by various segments, such as by end use industry, material, diameter, and pressure rating in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global industrial pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different by end use industry, material, diameter, pressure rating, and regions for the global industrial pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global industrial pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global industrial pipe market by end use industry (power generation, petrochemical, automotive, industrial processing plant, and others), material (steel, ductile iron, plastic, fiberglass reinforced (FRP), and others), diameter (small diameter pipes, medium diameter pipes, and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (low pressure pipes, medium pressure pipes, and high pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global industrial pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global industrial pipe market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this industrial pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the industrial pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the industrial pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the industrial pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the industrial pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global industrial pipe market?



Report Scop

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05606228/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001