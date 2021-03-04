Oslo, Norway – March 4, 2021: The Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on March 4, 2021 at 16:00 CET.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto and are also available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

The Annual General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, the the election of Kjell Inge Røkke and Lene Landøy as new members of the board.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

