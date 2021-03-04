New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluoropolymer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308394/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global fluoropolymer market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial processing, electrical and electronics, automotive and aerospace, construction, healthcare, and others industries. The global fluoropolymer market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for high performance polymers in industrial processing, transportation, and electrical and electronics, because of its superior properties such as non-adhesiveness, low friction, non-stick, high dielectric, and chemical resistance properties.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include megatrends of mobility, neoecology, connectivity, and digitalization in automotive industry and new developments in the field of electrical engineering/electronics and telecommunications. Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay and Halopolymer OJSC are among the major suppliers of the fluoropolymer market.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global fluropolymer market by product type, end use industry and region as follows:



By Product Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride)FEP (Fluorinated ethane propene copolymer)FluoroelastomerPVF (Polyvinyl fluoride)Others



By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Industrial processingElectrical and ElectronicsAutomotive and AerospaceConstructionHealthcareOthers



By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

In this market, PTFE, FEP, and PVF are the major fluoropolymers used in different end use industries. The analyst forecast that PTFE fluoropolymer will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because it absorbs ultraviolet electromagnetic radiation and has excellent dialectic and chemical resistance properties. It can also be used both at very high (up to 530 K) and extremely low temperatures.



Within the global fluoropolymer market, industrial processing will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for fluoropolymer based plastic products in chemical processing equipment.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the major fluoropolymer manufacturers profiled in this report include Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay, and Halopolymer OJSC.



