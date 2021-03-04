Ho Chi Minh, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After skyrocketing to become one of the world’s top manufacturers and distributors of face coverings and with exclusive partnerships worldwide, Dony Garment now looks to help keep even more of the world safe with expansion plans into the U.S. and Europe.

“We have already had a tremendous impact in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 through our exclusive distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, and Canada,” said Dony CEO Pham Quang Anh. “But we are ready to do more. While countries in Europe and the U.S. continue to work to bring this terrible virus under control, we hope to find distributors that can bring our high-quality face coverings into those locations where they are needed most.”

The quality of the masks produced by Dony is among the top in the world, due to a specialized manufacturing process, that brings highly efficient production capabilities together with the highest in quality standards.

“Our masks are the best available at this price point,” Pham said. “They can be reused over and over again with our instance on using three-ply 99.9 percent antibacterial cloth and a layer of water resistance. But they also breathe well, with our unique implementation of nano-silver technology. Our masks continue to exceed certifications set across the globe.”

The masks are also reusable, without losing effectiveness after washing up to 60 times.

“It’s not just about producing a high-quality face mask that can protect a user for one trip,” Pham said. “We produce a product that can last, helping keep families, coworkers, friends, and acquaintances safe for extended periods of time.”

But he said he knows that a mask is only effective when it is used, so when DONY designed their specialized face coverings, comfort was paramount.

“We know that in many cases our users are wearing our masks for days at a time," Pham said. “So, we designed them with comfort in mind and so far, the response from users across the world has been overwhelmingly positive.”

And with the information learned about facemasks in 2021, especially how the fit of a mask impacts the effectiveness, Dony has worked to create a face covering that is snug enough to maintain optimal safety as well as be comfortable.

Even as COVID-19 vaccines roll out globally, leaders in governments almost all agree, masks will continue to be a vital tool in the fight against the virus.

Some nations, like the U.S., are even recommending face coverings after a vaccination.

“Yes there is good news on the horizon, but for the foreseeable future we need to maintain a solid supply of high-quality facemasks, to help keep people safe,” Pham said. “Masks remain the most effective tool to fight the spread of COVID, so we will continue to ensure the need is met.”

With fruitful partnerships in so many countries, he believes the move into U.S. and E.U. markets should be an easy one and is confident distributors and wholesalers will find a profitable and effective product that can be used in a variety of settings.

“Our masks are available globally,” Pham said. “But as we grow our distribution points, we are seeing even more unique opportunities for business leaders and those in the retail space to clear a tidy profit, while keeping countless people safe.”

While Dony face coverings are sold by distributors almost everywhere in the world, businesses have also come to the company to find direct protection for their employees and customers.

“We have solidified our B2B operations and can offer this vital product directly to the business at an unbelievably good price,” Pham said. “When those U.S. and European businesses are looking to stock these live-saving items for their internal use, I am supremely confident they will find Dony masks offer the best protection of any reusable mask out there.”

Dony also works to make sure that each partner has complete trust in the company and offers samples and trial orders, so those business leaders know in advance the quality and care afforded to mask production at Dony.

And it’s not just comfort and safety that Dony mask users can expect, they can also be an effective marketing tool.

“If your employees must wear a face covering to stay safe, it might as well be working for your company as well,” Pham said. “We offer a wide variety of options with logo and label service available that can help brand promotion or just team unity.”

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial community cloth masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

To find out more about Dony visit their website garment.dony.vn.



A short video about the DONY MASK can also be found on their official YouTube channel.





Media Contact:

Dony Garment

+84906718123





This news has been published for the above source. Dony Garment Company [ID=17177]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachments