WESTPORT, Conn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be co-hosting its 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 10 with UK Innovative Tech Leaders, a community of senior IT leaders from across the U.K. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.
Topics to be discussed at the U.K. CIO Executive Summit will include monitoring employee wellness, recommendations for communicating cyber risks to top executives and board members, and how CIOs can act as a change agent with the executive team and for moving the business forward.
“Right now, CIOs and tech leaders are at the forefront of enormous change,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The nature of business has been completely altered and companies need someone who can foresee opportunities for success as well as the risks that are looming.”
HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.
Prominent technology executives speaking at the U.K. CIO Summit include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium, Tessian, and UK IT Leaders.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 11. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the criticality of leading authentically in difficult times, the importance of the rapid delivery of insights to the C-suite to achieve success and enabling the need for speed for CEOs and business leaders to keep pace with today’s accelerated business environment.
Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 11 will include CallMiner, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Informatica, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16. Topics to be discussed at this event will include exploiting the ‘Internet of Behavior’ to better understand customers, leveraging the convergence of cognitive technologies such as AI, RPA and computer vision for value, and examples of technologies CIOs can and should be prioritize in their strategies.
Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16 will include Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, NPower, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Detroit, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how the SolarWinds attack is placing a fresh lens on assessing third-party risk; new efforts to evaluate supply-chain risk; and how the evolving threat landscape is prompting CISOs and hiring managers to identify, recruit and reskill the new skill sets that are needed to protect the enterprise going forward.
Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18 will include Arctic Wolf, Auth0, BetterCloud, Capsule8, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Secure Code Warrior, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Skybox Security, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES
HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its next roundtable on March 24 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. ‘Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Attack’ will feature CISOs and cybersecurity industry CEOs on the continuing threats facing companies from the SolarWinds attack. These include how CISOs and security leaders need to reevaluate third-party risk and supply-chain vulnerabilities with a fresh lens. Featured speakers for the event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO of Airgap Networks Inc.; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of ArmorCode Inc.; and Rich Seiersen, Co-Founder and President, Soluble.
To learn more about this interactive roundtable discussion and to register for the event, click here.
