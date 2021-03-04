MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ business unit, Enemærke & Petersen, has received final approval by the Danish competition authorities of the acquisition of the nationwide construction and carpentry company Raunstrup. All other conditions for the completion of the acquisition have also been met, and the transaction has been completed effective 1 March 2021.

The acquisition has been completed at a purchase price of DKK 73 million (enterprise value) as described in company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 12 February 2021.

The acquisition does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s announced outlook for 2021 for revenue around DKK 6.8 billion and operating profit before special items and PPA amortisation of around DKK 160 million.

Further information:

CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Martin Solberg, and CEO of Enemærke & Petersen, Henrik Mielke, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

