? With the increasing rate of pollution, many countries around the world are putting emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. Using renewable sources, such as biogas, can help reduce the increasing carbon footprint, and thereby reduce the average rate of the increasing temperature of the world. Biogas plants can be utilized to generate heat, electricity, and biofuel. Moreover, biogas plants can also help provide food security, protect water bodies, improve air quality, manage waste, and increase employment opportunities. The biogas plants market is primarily driven by the growing focus on alternative fuels as means to achieve an imperishable form of energy and security. Nevertheless, the biogas plant market can be obstructed by high primary investment and installation costs.



- With the potential to reduce greenhouse emission by 10-13% from the current level, the biogas plant market is expected to grow significantly during the foecast period.

- Among the types of biogas plants, small-scale digesters have been used for several centuries and have the maximum number of plants around the world. Although elementary production of biogas had been initiated 3000 years ago, the modern application of biogas started in the 17th century. This segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate compared to the medium- and large-scale digester segment owing to its low cost of installation and other advantages.

- As of 2019, Europe is the largest biogas producer owing to a large base of biogas facilities (more than 20,000 biogas plants), with the majority situated in Germany, Italy, and others. ?



Key Market Trends

Small-Scale Digesters to be the Fastest Growing Market



- The small-scale digestors are digesters with a capacity lesser than 250kW, and due to the lower investment and infrastructure requirement, their share in the global market is growing. Small-scale digesters play an essential role in rural areas of developing nations. Due to inaccessibility to modern technology, digesters are most often used in stoves for cooking and heating purposes.

- Small-scale digesters not only provide greener energy but also reduce the dependency on hydrocarbon fuels, such as natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas. Small-scale digesters offer food security to economically backward populations.

- As of 2019, more than 50 million micro digesters were operating around the world, which fed around 126 million people across the world. China had the most micro digesters, with 42 million micro digesters. India had 4.9 million micro digesters. During 2019, China exceeded by 13 million cubic meters of biogas production, while India exceeded by 2 million cubic meters.

- Although, the share of small-scale digesters is around 24% in 2019, this share is expected to increase gradually during the forecast period. Small-scale digesters are usually prominent in Asian countries like India, Thailand, and China. Gradually the share in the European countries and the United States has also increased. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, as of September 2020, more than 263 anaerobic digester projects were operating on livestock farms in the United States.

- With government initiatives, usage of biogas for domestic purposes is expected to increase during the forecast period. For instance, the Government of India launched a policy named National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP), which provides subsidies to set up biogas plants for domestic uses, mainly for rural and semi-urban/households. During 2017-18, the policy helped set up nearly 49 lakhs micro digesters in India.



Europe to Dominate the Market



- Europe is dominating the biogas plant market with the maximum volume of biogas production. As of 2019, the region is the largest biogas producer, with around 20,000 biogas plants.

- According to European Biogas Association, the region produced 167 TWh or 15.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of biogas and 26 TWh or 2.5 bcm of biomethane, in 2019.

- According to the Europe Biogas Association (EBA), biogas production in Europe is expected to reach 98 billion cubic meters (bcm) of biomethane by 2050, a 4,800% increase in current levels of production.?

- In recent years, Europe witnessed significant growth in the installation of biogas plants. As of 2019, according to European Biogas Association, more than 18,202 biogas plants were installed with a total installed capacity of approximately 12 GW, producing about 63,511 GWh of electricity in the same year.?

- The plan to increase the biogas production is expected to attract investments to build biogas production facilities, which is expected to promote the growth of biogas plants in the near future.



Competitive Landscape

The biogas plant market is fragmented. Some of the major players in the biogas plant market include Engie SA, Air Liquide SA, Scandinavian Biogas, Gasum Oy, A2A SpA, AB Holding SpA, ????EnviTec Biogas AG, and others.



