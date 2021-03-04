BOLLORÉ
Good results for all Bolloré Group
business activities in 2020
in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis
|·Bolloré Transport & Logistics:
|€607m,
|-5%
|·Communication (Vivendi):
|€1,627m,
|+7%
|·Electricity Storage and Systems:
|€102m,
|versus -€434m (+76%)
2020 results
Bolloré's Board of Directors approved the financial statements for 2020 at its meeting on March 4, 2021,.
2020 revenue amounted to €24,109 million, down 3% at constant scope and exchange rates:
On a reported basis, revenue decreased 3%, including +€378 million in changes in scope (integration of Editis and M7 at Vivendi and sale from Bolloré Ports France and Wifirst) and -€289 million in foreign exchange impacts (resulting from the decline in the US dollar and other currencies).
Adjusted operating income (EBITA(2)) came out at €2,043 million, up 25% (+23% at constant scope and exchange rates) with:
Financial income amounted to €622 million, compared with €17 million in 2019. It mainly included +€591 million generated by the revaluation of Spotify and Tencent Music securities (vs. €139 million in 2019).
The share of the net income of equity-accounted non-operating companies totalled -€32 million, compared with €98 million in 2019, and includes:
After accounting for -€677 million in tax, compared with +€35 million of tax income in 2019 which included €473 million of repayments of foreign tax credits at Vivendi, consolidated net income amounted to €1,563 million, compared with €1,408 million in 2019, up by 11%. Net income Group share came out at €426 million, compared with €237 million in 2019, up by 79%.
Equity came out at €25,984 million, stable compared with 2019, including the impact of the sale of 10% of the share capital of UMG to Tencent (+€2.8 billion), offset by the buybacks of Group shares (Vivendi and Blue Solution) and the dividends paid.
Net debt totalled €9,136 million, compared with €8,720 million at December 31, 2019, owing to an increase in Vivendi's debt (+€889 million) and before receiving €2.8 billion from the disposal of a further 10% of UMG on January 31, 2021. The debt of Bolloré excluding Vivendi decreased by €473 million year on year to €4,183 million.
On this basis, gearing stands at 35%, compared with 34% at end-2019.
At end-January 2021, following the sale of a further 10% of UMG share capital for €2.8 billion and a further 2% of Mediobanca share capital for €0.2 billion, the Group’s liquidity position, undrawn confirmed lines and liquid investments, represented €2.9 billion for Bolloré and €9.2 billion including Vivendi.
Proposed dividend: €0.06 per share
The General Shareholders Meeting will be asked to distribute a dividend of €0.06 per share (including an interim dividend of €0.02 already paid in September 2020), identical to that paid in respect of 2019.
The dividend will be detached on June 10, 2021, and payment exclusively in cash on June 14, 2021.
Group structure:
10% on March 31, 2020, for €2,842 million, based on an enterprise value of €30 billion for 100% of UMG, and a further 10% on January 29, 2021, for €2,847 million.
§ Vivendi plans to distribute 60% of UMG's share capital to shareholders
An Extraordinary General Meeting of Vivendi's shareholders will be convened on March 29, 2021, to amend the articles of association and permit this distribution. In the event of a positive vote by its shareholders, Vivendi will pursue the project, with the General Shareholders’ Meeting approving the distribution that could be completed before the end of 2021.
Consolidated key figures for Bolloré
|(€ million)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Revenue
|24,109
|24,843
|(3%)
|EBITDA(1)
|3,265
|2,913
|12%
|Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|(1,222)
|(1,279)
|Adjusted operating income (EBITA(1))
|2,043
|1,634
|25%
|Amortisation from PPAs(1)
|(393)
|(375)
|Operating income
|1,650
|1,259
|31%
|o/w operating equity associates
|39
|23
|Financial income
|622
|17
|Share in net income of non-operating companies
|accounted for under the equity method
|(32)
|98
|Taxes
|(677)
|35
|Net income
|1,563
|1,408
|11%
|Net income Group share
|426
|237
|79%
|Minority interests
|1,137
|1,171
|(3%)
|31 December 2020
|31 December 2019
|Change (€m)
|Equity
|25,984
|25,942
|42
|o/w Group share
|9,084
|9,088
|(4)
|Net debt
|9,136
|8,720
|415
|Gearing (2)
|35%
|34%
|Revenue by business activity
|(€ million)
|Q4
|12 months
|2020
|2019
|Reported growth
|Organic growth
|2020
|2019
|Reported growth
|Organic growth
|Transport and Logistics
|1,544
|1,503
|3%
|5%
|5,820
|5,939
|-2%
|1%
|Oil Logistics
|452
|727
|-38%
|-38%
|1,900
|2,650
|-28%
|-29%
|Communication
|4,490
|4,571
|-2%
|-1%
|16,085
|15,891
|1%
|-1%
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|92
|85
|9%
|10%
|280
|329
|-15%
|-3%
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holdings)
|4
|10
|-60%
|-60%
|25
|34
|-26%
|-26%
|Total
|6,582
|6,895
|-4%
|-2%
|24,109
|24,843
|-3%
|-3%
|Revenue per quarter
|(€ million)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|2020
|2019
(1)
|2019
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|Transport and Logistics
|1,394
|1,468
|1,483
|1,462
|1,448
|1,491
|1,420
|1,394
|1,462
|1,544
|1,463
|1,503
|Oil Logistics
|631
|669
|665
|415
|617
|613
|401
|647
|645
|452
|728
|727
|Communication
|3,868
|3,706
|3,458
|3,706
|4,022
|3,893
|4,021
|3,995
|3,969
|4,490
|4,455
|4,571
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|65
|63
|75
|58
|71
|85
|65
|70
|85
|92
|84
|85
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holdings)
|8
|8
|8
|6
|9
|8
|8
|7
|7
|4
|10
|10
|Total
|5,966
|5,914
|5,690
|5,646
|6,166
|6,090
|5,915
|6,113
|6,169
|6,582
|6,739
|6,895
(1) at constant scope and exchange rates
All amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded to the nearest decimal.
As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may differ slightly from the reported total.
|Adjusted operating income by business activity (EBITA)
|(€ million)
|2020
|2019
|Reported growth
|Organic growth
|Bolloré Transport & Logistics
|607
|637
|-5%
|-2%
|Transport and Logistics (1)
|551
|580
|-5%
|-2%
|Oil Logistics
|56
|56
|-1%
|-1%
|Communication
|1,627
|1,526
|7%
|4%
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|(102)
|(434)
|76%
|77%
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holdings) (1)
|(89)
|(94)
|6%
|6%
|EBITA Bolloré Group
|2,043
|1,634
|25%
|23 %
(1) Before Bolloré trademark fees
A detailed presentation of the results is available at www.bollore.com.
The consolidated financial statements have been audited. The review report will be issued following the completion of the procedures necessary to the filing of the universal registration document.
Information on the impacts of COVID-19
In 2020, without modifying the valuation methods used each year, the Group reviewed the value of goodwill associated with its cash-generating units (CGUs) or groups of CGUs, ensuring that the recoverable amount of the CGUs or groups of CGUs tested exceeds their net book value, including goodwill. This analysis did not lead to the recognition of a loss of value for the current financial year.
Comparability of financial statements
v Trend in the main currencies
|Average rate
|2020
|2019
|Change
|USD
|1.14
|1.12
|-2%
|GBP
|0.89
|0.88
|-1%
|PLN
|4.44
|4.30
|-3%
|JPY
|121.78
|122.06
|0%
|CNY
|7.87
|7.73
|-2%
|ZAR
|18.77
|16.17
|-16%
Glossary
The non-GAAP measures defined above should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operational and financial performance, and Bolloré considers these to be relevant indicators of the Group's operational and financial performance. Furthermore, it should be noted that other companies may define and calculate these indicators differently. It is therefore possible that the indicators used by Bolloré cannot be directly compared with those of other companies.
The percentages changes indicated in this document are calculated in relation to the same period of the preceding fiscal year, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding in this presentation, the sum of some data may not correspond exactly to the calculated total and the percentage may not correspond to the calculated variation.
1 See glossary
2 See glossary
