ARLINGTON, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and services to the federal government—proudly announces the launch of the PSI Innovation Facility, a collaborative workspace designed to provide strategic and timely technical capabilities, illustrating the company’s commitment to deliver excellence to its customers.



In addition to providing Agile Software Development, Engineering and Cloud Solutions, the Innovation Facility will open the door for PSI to deliver hands-on instruction and production environment-quality protypes via traditional fabrication and additive manufacturing/3D printing.

“Our vision for PSI’s Innovation Facility is to bring together technologies and creative thinking, to develop solutions that will empower our clients and help them respond to today's critical challenges,” said Chief Executive Officer Terry Lin. “The facility will provide a path for the future expansion of PSI’s lines of business and create opportunities for collaboration between our people, clients, and partners.”

National Security Sector President Eric Skiff said, “PSI recognizes the need to fuel innovation and looks forward to leveraging new technologies to develop solutions with speed, agility, scalability, and baked-in security in support of our customers’ missions.”

Located in Valparaiso, Florida, the PSI Innovation Facility will apply best practices and DevSecOps methodologies to provide a One Stop Shop for the company’s customers and partners.

