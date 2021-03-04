Tuya leverages Noonlight’s API to seamlessly dispatch emergency services from customer’s smart home devices without needing to call for help

ST. LOUIS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuya, a leading global IoT platform, today announced a strategic partnership with connected safety platform Noonlight , leveraging Noonlight’s API to empower customers with protection and peace of mind through their suite of smart home devices. Noonlight offers a remote dispatch capability, 24/7 professional sensor monitoring, and 24/7 professional video monitoring on any ‘Powered by Tuya’ device or app, giving Tuya brand partners a potential new stream of revenue, and their end users an added layer of home security.

Tuya is committed to providing brand partners with access to recurring revenue streams, while also empowering people with connected safety through ‘Powered by Tuya’ smart-enabled home products including sensors, wearables, smart locks, and home security cameras. Through this partnership with Noonlight and its software as a service (SaaS) offering, brand partners will provide end users with accessible, affordable professional monitoring, bridging the gap between traditional services like ADT and DIY security systems.

Now, Tuya also provides brand partners with the opportunity to integrate Noonlight’s API, which will provide end users with remote dispatch capabilities and professional monitoring. When an event occurs – such as a door sensor being activated while the homeowner is away – Noonlight is notified, whose certified dispatchers then contact the homeowner. If the homeowner confirms there is an emergency or is unable to respond, Noonlight will notify local emergency services on the homeowner’s behalf, providing authorities with their address, household profile, and relevant event data, including video if available.

“People are looking for greater protection and peace of mind from their smart devices, and with Noonlight’s services the burden is no longer on the homeowner to call for help,” said Fritz Werder, North America General Manager at Tuya. “Automatic emergency response is the next wave of innovative smart home security and we’re thrilled to offer Noonlight’s API to Tuya brand partners, providing remote dispatch capabilities and professional sensor and video monitoring.”

“We’ve always admired companies that specialize in detection hardware - like door sensors and cameras with advanced person detection - for their commitment to keeping people informed and safe. But it’s often up to the user to monitor their own events and call for help when they need it, which can add more burden than peace of mind,” said Noonlight Co-Founder and CCO, Brittany LeComte. “Noonlight helps companies protect their user’s families, homes, and pets at an affordable price, all while supporting their business with an added revenue stream – it’s a great product addition for everyone involved.”

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart is a leading global IoT Cloud Platform with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya’s platform has smart-enabled more than 252,000 device SKUs in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 262,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China. For more information visit www.tuya.com.

About Noonlight

Noonlight combines advanced technology with real humans to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. Launched in 2013 as a mobile application, Noonlight has since grown into a connected safety platform — partnering with products and services to enable modern and affordable 24/7 professional sensor monitoring, video monitoring, and data-rich emergency response via an API. Noonlight’s technology works everywhere in the United States, allowing end users to quickly get help in any situation, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text. For more information visit www.noonlight.com .