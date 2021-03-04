FINANCIERE DE L'ODET
|PRESS RELEASE
|2020 results
|March 4, 2021
Good results 2020 for all business activities
|·Bolloré Transport & Logistics:
|€607m
|-5%
|·Communication (Vivendi):
|€1,627m
|+7%
|·Electricity Storage and Systems:
|-€102m
|versus -€434m (+76%)
2020 results
Financière de l'Odet’s Board of Directors approved the financial statements for 2020, at its meeting on March 4, 2021.
2020 revenue amounted to €24,108 million, down 3% at constant scope and exchange rates:
On a reported basis, revenue decreased 3%, including +€378 million in changes in scope (integration of Editis and M7 at Vivendi and sale from Bolloré Ports France and Wifirst) and -€289 million in foreign exchange impacts (resulting from the decline in the US dollar and other currencies).
Adjusted operating income (EBITA(2)) came out at €2,034 million, up 25% (+23% at constant scope and exchange rates) with:
Financial income amounted to €618 million, compared with €13 million in 2019. It mainly included €591 million generated by the revaluation of Spotify and Tencent Music shares (vs. €139 million in 2019).
The net income of equity-accounted non-operating companies totalled -€32 million, compared with €98 million in 2019, and includes:
After accounting for -€677 million in tax compared with +€35 million of tax income in 2019 which included €473 million of repayments of foreign tax credits at Vivendi, consolidated net income amounted to €1,549 million, compared with €1,402 million in 2019, is 11%. Net income Group share came out at €214 million, compared with €122 million in 2019, up by 76%.
Equity came out at €24,137 million, stable compared with 2019, including the impact of the sale of 10% of the share capital of UMG to Tencent (+€2.8 billion), offset by the buybacks of Group shares (Vivendi and Blue Solutions) and the dividends paid.
Net debt totalled €9,102 million, compared with €8,781 million at December 31, 2019, owing to an increase in Vivendi's debt (+€889 million) and before receiving €2.8 billion from the disposal of a further 10% of UMG on January 31, 2021. The debt of Financière de l’Odet excluding Vivendi decreased by €567 million year on year to €4,149 million.
On this basis, the gearing stands at 38%, compared with 37% at end-2019.
At end-January 2021, following the sale of a further 10% of UMG for €2,8 billion and a further 2% of Mediobanca for €0,2 billion, the Group’s liquidity position, undrawn confirmed lines and liquid investments represented €3.1 billion for Financière de l’Odet and €9.4 billion including Vivendi.
Proposed dividend: €3 per share
With a distributable income of €797 million and being Financière de l’Odet cash positive, the General Shareholders Meeting will be asked to distribute a dividend of €3 per share, totalling to €20 million, compared to €1 per share paid in respect of 2019.
The dividend will be detached on June 10, 2021, and paid on June 14, 2021.
Moreover, the Board will propose to the General Shareholders Meeting held on Mai 26, 2021, to change the name Financière de l’Odet into Compagnie de l’Odet.
|Consolidated key figures for Financière de l'Odet
|(€ million)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Revenue
|24,108
|24,843
|(3%)
|EBITDA(1)
|3,256
|2,910
|12%
|Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|(1,222)
|(1,279)
|Adjusted operating income (EBITA(1))
|2,034
|1,631
|25%
|Amortisation from PPAs (1)
|(393)
|(375)
|Operating income
|1,641
|1,256
|31%
|o/w operating equity associates
|39
|23
|Financial income
|618
|13
|Share in net income of non-operating companies
|accounted for under the equity method
|(32)
|98
|Taxes
|(677)
|35
|Net income
|1,549
|1,402
|11%
|Net income Group share
|214
|122
|76%
|Minority interests
|1,335
|1,280
|4%
|31 December 2020
|31 December 2019
|Change (€m)
|Equity
|24,137
|24,021
|116
|o/w Group share
|3,884
|3,814
|70
|Net debt
|9,102
|8,781
|321
|Gearing (2)
|38%
|37%
|Revenue by business activity
|(€ million)
|Q4
|12 months
|2020
|2019
|Reported
|Organic
|2020
|2019
|Reported
|Organic
|growth
|growth
|growth
|growth
|Transport and Logistics
|1,544
|1,503
|3%
|5%
|5,820
|5,939
|-2%
|1%
|Oil Logistics
|452
|727
|-38%
|-38%
|1,900
|2,650
|-28%
|-29%
|Communication
|4,490
|4,571
|-2%
|1%
|16,085
|15,891
|1%
|-1%
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|92
|85
|9%
|10%
|280
|329
|-15%
|-3%
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holdings)
|3
|10
|-70%
|-70%
|24
|34
|-26%
|-26%
|Total
|6,581
|6,895
|-5
|-2%
|24,108
|24,843
|-3%
|-3%
|Revenue per quarter
|(€ million)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|2020
|2019
(1)
|2019
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|Transport and Logistics
|1,394
|1,468
|1,483
|1,462
|1,448
|1,491
|1,420
|1,394
|1,462
|1,544
|1,463
|1,503
|Oil Logistics
|631
|669
|665
|415
|617
|613
|401
|647
|645
|452
|728
|727
|Communication
|3,868
|3,706
|3,458
|3,706
|4,022
|3,893
|4,021
|3,995
|3,969
|4,490
|4,455
|4,571
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|65
|63
|75
|58
|71
|85
|65
|70
|85
|92
|84
|85
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holdings)
|8
|8
|8
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7
|7
|3
|10
|10
|Total
|5,966
|5,914
|5,690
|5,646
|6,166
|6,090
|5 915
|6,112
|6 168
|6,581
|6,739
|6 895
(1) at constant scope and exchange rates
All amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded to the nearest decimal.
As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may differ slightly from the reported total.
|Adjusted operating income by business activity (EBITA)
|(€ million)
|2020
|2019
|Reported growth
|Organic growth
|Bolloré Transport & Logistics
|607
|637
|-5%
|-2%
|Transport and Logistics (1)
|551
|580
|-5%
|-2%
|Oil Logistics
|56
|56
|-1%
|-1%
|Communication
|1,627
|1,526
|7%
|+4%
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|(102)
|(434)
|77%
|+77%
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holdings) (1)
|(98)
|(98)
|-
|-
|EBITA Financière de l’Odet Group
|2,034
|1,631
|25%
|23 %
(1) Before Bolloré trademark fees
A detailed presentation of the results and its Bolloré subsidiary is available at www.bollore.com.
The consolidated financial statements have been audited. The review report will be issued following the completion of the procedures necessary to the filing of the annual financial report.
Information on the impacts of COVID-19
Comparability of financial statements
v Trend in the main currencies
|Average rate
|2020
|2019
|Change
|USD
|1.14
|1.12
|-2%
|GBP
|0.89
|0.88
|-1%
|PLN
|4.44
|4.30
|-3%
|JPY
|121.78
|122.06
|0%
|CNY
|7.87
|7.73
|-2%
|ZAR
|18.77
|16.17
|-16%
Glossary
The non-GAAP measures defined above should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operational and financial performance, and Financière de l’Odet considers these to be relevant indicators of the Group's operational and financial performance. Furthermore, it should be noted that other companies may define and calculate these indicators differently. It is therefore possible that the indicators used by Financière de l’Odet cannot be directly compared with those of other companies.
The percentages changes indicated in this document are calculated in relation to the same period of the preceding fiscal year, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding in this presentation, the sum of some data may not correspond exactly to the calculated total and the percentage may not correspond to the calculated variation.
