METTAWA, Ill., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced the recipients of the 2020 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction, including four Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Boat Group brands – Boston Whaler, Crestliner Boats, Heyday Boats and Lund Boats. The annual CSI award recognizes marine manufacturers who attain the highest levels of customer contentment, as voted on by the customers themselves.

“It’s an honor to have so many of our brands in the Brunswick Boat Group portfolio recognized in this year’s annual CSI awards among the world’s top marine manufacturers,” said Aine Denari, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “We continue to prioritize the entire lifecycle of the consumer experience — from the craftsmanship of our boats to the technology we innovate and the service we provide daily. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and the CSI awards affirms our commitment.”

To qualify for the CSI award, manufacturers must achieve and maintain an independently measured standard of excellence in customer satisfaction of 90-percent or higher over the past year. Brunswick’s brands exceeded that benchmark with the following scores:

Boston Whaler – recognized in the Fiberglass Ouboard boats category – this is their 19 th consecutive CSI Award.

consecutive CSI Award. Crestliner Boats – recognized in the Aluminum Outboard Boats category – this is their 15 th consecutive CSI Award.

consecutive CSI Award. Heyday Boats – recognized in the Inboard Boats category - this is their first CSI Award.

Lund Boats – recognized in the Aluminum Outboard Boats category – this is their 10th consecutive CSI Award.

The data is based upon information provided by consumers who had purchased a new boat or engine between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020.

The awards were presented virtually during the NMMA’s State of the Recreational Boating Industry virtual presentation on March 4, 2021.

