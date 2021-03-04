4 mars 2021

RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2020

Le rapport semestriel au 30 septembre 2020 de la société S.T.Dupont est désormais en ligne sur le site internet de S.T.Dupont (www.st-dupont.com).

Il est également disponible au siège social de la société : S.T.Dupont, 92 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 PARIS.

Pièce jointe