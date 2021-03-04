Buffini & Company, North America’s largest real estate coaching and training company is celebrating 25 years in business in 2021, impacting and improving the lives of millions of people around the globe.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, North America’s largest real estate coaching and training company is celebrating 25 years in business in 2021, impacting and improving the lives of millions of people around the globe. Guided by a strong mission and deep core values, the company has served millions of professionals with quality real estate coaching, state-of-the-art agent training, world-class live and virtual events, one of the top business podcasts in the world, and much more.

Founded by motivational speaker and real estate industry visionary Brian Buffini, Buffini & Company is known for its unique and highly-effective lead generation system and world-renowned coaching and training programs.

“When I look at Buffini & Company today, I am humbled to see how far we’ve come and how many people we have helped reach their goals and live the good life,” says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman. “If you work to impact and improve the lives of others, then they will impact and improve yours in return.”

Buffini & Company has trained and coached more than 3 million people in 41 countries worldwide, with remarkable results. The company has recently joined forces with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to introduce an innovative training program for new real estate professionals to kickstart their careers, build a solid foundation and achieve long-term success.

“Our members are hardworking, dedicated and eager to learn and grow,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “For 25 years, our coaching and training programs have been based on a structured road map that helps agents fulfill their potential and really succeed. We have always been 100-percent committed to partnering with agents and companies on the frontlines who want to build solid and long-lasting careers and businesses.”

Throughout 2021, Buffini & Company will be releasing stories from the past and updates on the future to commemorate their 25th anniversary. You can view the company’s timeline, success stories from longtime members and more at www.buffiniandcompany.com/25years.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to San Diego, Calif., in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. After becoming one of the top-producing real estate agents in the nation, he founded Buffini & Company, dedicated to sharing his powerful lead-generation systems with others. Buffini’s weekly podcast has reached 11 million-plus downloads in more than 178 countries. Buffini became a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. Learn more at www.brianbuffini.com.

