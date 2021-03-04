New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disruptive Technologies will Drive the Growth of the Indian Endpoint Security Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030157/?utm_source=GNW





Cybercriminals have identified security gaps in endpoints and started exploiting devices with a motive to steal data and user credentials. Ransomware and phishing attacks were at an all-time high in 2020, pushing enterprises to spend on endpoint security.However, security budgets shrunk and large transformational projects were placed on hold due to low revenue streams and business-related uncertainties. Enterprises looked for options that required low investments but were effective in terms of quick turnarounds. In 2020, the Indian endpoint security market experienced a decline; nevertheless, it is likely to recover strongly in 2021. Endpoint security will gain center stage and become the new perimeter protection as employees connect to enterprise networks from remote places through mobile and handheld sets.This study analyzes the current state of the market. During the market sizing and forecasting process, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was taken into account, which will help readers to better gauge market potential and business opportunities. A well-tested step-by-step research methodology was followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research. The research service starts with a discussion on strategic imperatives and their impact on the Indian endpoint security market; market definitions, segmentation, threat landscape, the need for endpoint detection and response, technology trends, competition, and growth metrics are also analyzed. Overall market opportunity is charted out along with market drivers and restraints and critical success factors. The study includes market sizing for the base year (2019), and forecasts run through to 2025. Vertical and horizontal splits are provided to help strategists target the right market segment and gain market share. In addition, in-depth analysis is provided for both on-premise and cloud-based solutions as enterprises are rapidly shifting to the cloud model. The analyst has also identified the top 3 growth opportunity areas that vendors can leverage.

