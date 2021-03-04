New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Tissue Processing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Volume ; End user ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027851/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of cancer diagnostics restricts the market growth.

Tissue processing involves preparing tissues for microscopic analysis by putting them in a tangible medium.It helps provide skinny and high-quality slices that can be mounted on the glass slides and properly stained to indicate normal and abnormal structures.



Tissue processing systems are widely used in cancer diagnostic laboratories, where biopsy samples are processed for cancer diagnosis.The growing aging population, prone to chronic diseases such as cancer, drives the demand for regular diagnostic tests.



As per estimates revealed by the National Cancer Institute, in the US, the rate of new cancer cases was 442.4 per 100,000 men and women per year, and the cancer death rate was 158.3 per 100,000 men and women per year during 2013-2017. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer is likely to boost the demand for tissue processing products in cancer diagnosis. Also, the growing network of diagnostic laboratories in North America is favoring the growth of the market in this region.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the tissue processing systems market in North America has been minor in the last year.Restrictions on cross-border trade in several countries worldwide were the key factors that disrupted the supply and demand of tissue processing products.



However, in the long run, the market is expected to grow at a steady rate, owing to the precautions taken during the tissue processing system in North America.

The North America tissue processing systems market, based on product, is segmented into tissue transfer processors and fluid transfer processors. The fluid transfer processors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the tissue transfer processors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The North America tissue processing systems market, by volume, is segmented into small volume processors, medium volume processors, and large volume processors. The small volume processors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the medium volume processors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the North America tissue processing systems market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the North America tissue processing systems market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027851/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001