New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Teledentistry Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Delivery Mode, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027849/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to the stringent government regulations and the lack of awareness regarding dental hygiene.

Public-private organizations have launched multiple interventions to promote and improve oral health.Certain suggestions for improvement in oral health have come from many prestigious national panels, including the US Preventive Services Task Force and the Health and Medicine Division (HMD) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (the National Academies), formerly known as the Institute of Medicine (IOM).



In several states in the US, dental hygienists and other allied dental personnel are being posted in general health care environments where they can engage patients and provide prevention services.Also, adding a telehealth component to these practices can elevate them to a more full-service delivery system by connecting to a collaborating dentist who can perform diagnostic services and complex surgical services when needed.



For instance, In New York, a collaborative program between the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester and the Finger Lakes Community Health Center has been operating for many years.This program uses transmitted video to determine the need for general anesthesia among children from migrant farmworker families and real-time video conferencing to perform preoperative visits for families of children scheduled for dental care under general anesthesia.



Such interventions save the families transportation cost and energy.

As part of its efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, on March 18, 2020, the American Dental Association provided essential guidance on emergency versus nonemergency dental care and the use of teledentistry.In response to the current health crisis, teledentistry is emerging as a viable care option in an effort to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In order to alleviate the burden that dental emergencies can place on hospital emergency departments and front-line providers, and in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the ADA has advised dentists nationwide to postpone elective procedures and all non-emergency dental care.Teledentistry consultations are used to triage patients to reduce the need for in?person appointments and mitigate the risks of disease transmission if the issue can be resolved by consultation.



Institutions are following measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the ADA interim guidance to minimize the risk of disease transmission, including limiting emergency treatments to use non?aerosol generation procedures.

Based on component, the North America teledentistry market is segmented into hardware and software and services. The software and services segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on delivery mode, the North America teledentistry market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment held a larger market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027.

Based on end user, the North America teledentistry market is segmented into patients, payers, providers, and others. In 2019, the providers segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the patients segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America teledentistry market are the Centers for Disease Control and American Association of Orthodontists, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027849/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001