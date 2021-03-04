United States, Connecticut, Darien, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Smile Beverage Werks®, a Delaware Public Benefits Corp., is proud to launch its new commercially compostable K-cup® style coffee pods for their own brand, Smile Coffee Werks®, and for private label for leading retailers. These pods are compatible with the Keurig® machines right on your kitchen counter or in your office but are a whole lot more environmentally sustainable than traditional single-serve plastic and aluminum coffee pods. SBW® pods are commercially compostable, carbon neutral and made from renewable plant-based materials, plus they boast a 12+ month shelf-life.

“Never has it been so easy and convenient to go green with coffee pods. Single-serve coffee is hugely popular but creates burdensome waste to our environment. It’s now super simple for any consumer or private label brand to have a compostable pod and start being more environmentally sustainable.” says Michael Sands, Co-Founder of Smile Coffee Werks®.

SBW® pods are the real deal, and they will launch in three delicious flavors: High Country (a 100% Colombian RFA coffee), Werkday (their smoothest, easiest drinking, single-origin, medium roast coffee) and Woke Up (a 100% Arabica bean, bold, velvety and full-bodied dark roast).

There are no grounds to clean and no lid separation needed. Smile Coffee Werks® makes pods that are compatible with both Keurig® K-Cup® brewers and also Nespresso® original style coffee / espresso makers. They’re set to launch in 12, 24, and 72 count cartons for purchase at SmileCoffeeWerks.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. All coffee is deliciously and responsibly sourced through Rainforest Alliance® certified farms.

SBW® pods are a much-needed answer to the environmental impact of single-use plastic waste from customer packaged goods. SBW® offers patented pods that are non-PLA, Compostable/ Biodegradable (certified), Carbon Neutral (verified), free from BPA/PFAS, and boast a 12-month+ shelf life.

----

To learn more about Smile Coffee Werks®, visit SmileCoffeeWerks.com.

Smile Coffee Werks® is a registered trademark of Smile Beverage Werks, PBC. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Nestlé. Keurig® and K-Cups® are registered trademarks of Keurig Dr Pepper. Smile Beverage Werks is not connected or associated in any way with Nespresso®, Nestlé, Keurig® or Keurig Dr Pepper®.





About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation with a sustainability mission. It is committed to developing and manufacturing compostable food and beverage packaging including single-use coffee pods. Developed by serial entrepreneur Michael Sands and green construction expert Frank Schuster, Smile Beverage Werks® produces the only commercially compostable, certified compostable Keurig® and Nespresso® compatible pods that do not require any additional film for shelf life or separation of lid, filter and grounds for disposal. Follow @smilebeveragewerks on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/smile-beverage-werks-launches-compostable-k-cup-compatible-coffee-pods.html

Attachment

Media Company: Smile Beverage Werks, Media Name: Kristinia Tomai, Media Phone: 203-643-6290, Media Email: ktomai_sbwerks@customers.prdistribution.org