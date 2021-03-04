TUCSON, Ariz., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) have recommended that COVID-19 vaccines “not be withheld” from pregnant or lactating patients if they are at high risk of complications from COVID. These organizations oppose barriers including a required consultation with a clinical care team. They also recommend against requiring pregnancy or COVID tests.
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) advises that information to patients who are (or might be) pregnant include the following:
AAPS also recommends informing patients that early treatment is an option if a patient gets COVID-19. For example, hydroxychloroquine, also widely used in lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has for decades been considered safe in pregnancy.
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.
Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com
Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
Tucson, Arizona, UNITED STATES
Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com