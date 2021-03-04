LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today the expansion of its investment grade sales & trading business with the hiring of Steve Madsen, a veteran investment grade trader most recently with Janney Montgomery. Mr. Madsen joins Imperial Capital’s investment grade trading team to further expand Imperial’s investment grade product reach with institutional investors.



“We were looking for an established investment grade trading professional to round out our trading platform and are pleased to have Steve join Imperial to further complement the group. Steve is a seasoned credit professional with strong investment grade institutional experience and relationships that will benefit the continued expansion of our existing fixed income business,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital, LLC.

Steve Madsen joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director in the Credit Sales & Trading Group in New York, NY. Mr. Madsen brings over 25 years of credit trading experience to Imperial. Most recently, Mr. Madsen was a Managing Director, Co-Head of US Credit Trading with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Prior to this, Mr. Madsen was a partner at Fenwick Advisors where he advised institutional investors on portfolio management and investment strategies. Mr. Madsen held senior credit trading positions with CIBC, Loop Capital, Societe Generale, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Lehman Brothers through the scope of his career. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Marquette University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

