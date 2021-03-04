New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Nurse Call Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Equipment ; Technology ; Application ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027845/?utm_source=GNW

However, the exorbitant installation cost of nurse call systems restrains the growth of the market.

Assisted living centers provide higher level of care to the people who require help in their daily activities and healthcare-related services. In 2018, the US alone comprises approx. 289,000 assisted living centers with about 1 million licensed beds. Therefore, the increasing incidence of the diseases especially Alzheimer’s disease drives the demand for the nurse call systems in these care centers. The majority of the people in the assisted living centers are above the age of 85 or more. As per the data by the National Center for Assisted Living, approx. 71% of the people are females and 29% are males. It also stated that about 11% people are 65-74 year old, where 7% of the people are aged 65 years and below. Approximately 52% people are 85 years and above, and nearly 30% is contributed by the people aged from 75 to 84 years. In the US, there are approx. 42% of assisted living centers that run independently and the rest are organizations with two or more communities that work together. The average cost of the homemaker service cost is US$ 48,048, or the cost of the home health aide is around US$ 50,336. The majority of assisted living centers utilize a few form of private funds to pay for care services. Hence, the increasing number of assisted living centers for the elderly population increases the nursing care demand, which drives the North America nurse call systems market.

In the North America, the US is highly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.The growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure and a demand for better communication systems, such as nurse call systems, to avail effective communication among physicians, nurses, and patients.



Temporary hospitals are also signifying set up to deal with increasing disease incidence.Moreover, the proportion of geriatrics is phenomenally high that is accelerating the need for enhanced care.



Furthermore, the fatality rate due to the novel coronavirus is exceptionally high amongst the elderly.With COVID-19 continuing to spread across North America, researchers are looking into numerous options for possible treatments, including existing possibilities.



For instance, in May 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of the Ascom telecare IP Nurse Call System and Eko electrocardiogram Low Ejection Fraction Tool. The remote call system could decrease contact with COVID-19 patients in isolation rooms; the screening device assesses possible underlying cardiac ailments in confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

There is a significant demand for nurse call systems owing to the rapidly rising number of patient beds in hospitals and makeshift hospitals’ construction.In March 2020, the New York governor declared 87,000 hospital beds to meet the increasing medical need at a crisis.



Preceding the total number of hospital beds in New York was 53,000, growing to 140,000 following expansion. Several US-based companies such as Intercall Systems, Inc.; UL LLC; and Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. provide nurse call and other healthcare facilities communications systems in the pandemic. These communications systems are aiding the work of hospital staff and helping in supporting a smooth workflow. Thus, growing efforts by government, healthcare IT, and medical device companies to treat COVID-19 is propelling the growth of the market in North America.

Based on equipment, the North America nurse call systems market is segmented into integrated communications systems, button systems, mobiles systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communications systems segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the North America nurse call systems market is bifurcated into wired systems and wireless systems. The wired systems segment held a larger market share in 2019, whereas the wireless systems segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027.

The North America nurse call systems market, by application, is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and others.The emergency medical alarms segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the North America nurse call systems market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes & assisted living centers, clinics, and others. In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the nursing home & assisted living centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America nurse call systems market are the Alzheimer’s Association (US) and Alzheimer Society Canada.

