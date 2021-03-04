PROVO, Utah, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With warm weather around the corner, Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, is providing homeowners spring tips to prevent unwanted pest infestations this summer. While different seasons bring a variety of insects to each state, getting a head start on summer pest prevention each spring is key, according to the pest control experts at Aptive.
“Pests typically wake from overwintering and begin breeding for their peak in the summer each spring, creating potential for both new infestations and the return of old ones,” Trent Frazer, Aptive Environmental Senior Director of Quality Assurance says. “While we always encourage attacking pests when they are at their weakest during the winter, spring serves as a second chance to get ahead of potential infestations before they are in full swing in the summer.”
With the goal of helping consumers enjoy pest-free homes and backyards not only during the warm summer months, but also throughout the year, Aptive experts recommend the following six spring cleaning steps annually:
For the ultimate spring yard cleanup checklist, visit the Aptive blog. To learn about Aptive Environmental pest control, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).
About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.
Media Contact:
Nicole Kubitz, 415-692-3059
Nicole.Kubitz@FinnPartners.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d101e53-8bd3-45f9-990b-23f625ba03a3
Aptive Environmental
Provo, UNITED STATES
Aptive Environmental Shares Six Important Steps for a Pest-Free Summer
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
APTIVE LOGO - CLIENT.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: