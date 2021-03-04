New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Miniature Pneumatics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027844/?utm_source=GNW

The technical benefits such as improved efficiency, reliability, customization, and smooth machine function offered by miniature pneumatics are expected to increase their adoption by various industries. Miniature pneumatics component also known as precision pneumatics includes a wide range of pneumatic components that have been manufactured in miniature size for use in light and medium duty applications.

The adoption of miniature pneumatics has increased across numerous industrial applications owing to the advantages such as light weight, greater equipment design flexibility, and scope of customization.Further, they enhance the overall functioning of the system and advance manufacturing developments, thereby offering boulevards for market growth.



Miniature pneumatics offers other benefits such as low friction, easy availability, and great power-to-weight ratio, which is anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period. Also, increasing demand from end-use industries is among the other factors expected to propel the demand for miniature pneumatics.

In terms of type, the valves segment led the North America miniature pneumatics market in 2019.The devices with miniature components are designed to meet the higher standards, such as smaller footprint, long-term reliability, and lower internal volume.



The miniature valves are very well known for their reliable performance to handle high temperatures and high pressure efficiently.The miniature pneumatics valves are integrated with cartridge or diaphragm actuation and solenoid and they operate efficiently across different industrial media.



Thus, it makes the valves more efficient to be used across a variety of applications.Several market players are involved in the manufacturing of different types of miniature pneumatic valves.



For instance, Parker Hannifin offers a variety of miniature pneumatic valves, such as X-valve – miniature pneumatic solenoid valve, R9 valve – 9 mm miniature diaphragm isolation valve, series LX – Miniature Latching Pneumatic Solenoid Valve, and Series LX – miniature latching pneumatic solenoid valve.

North America is adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.The US is the most affected country in North America, the outbreak.



The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders during Q2.The majority of the manufacturing facilities are either temporarily shut or are operating with minimum staff; therefore, the supply chain of components and parts is disrupted.



These are a few of the critical issues faced by the North American manufacturers.Since the US has a larger number of miniature pneumatics players, component manufacturers, and industries, the outbreak has hindered each production and revenue generation.



The lower number of manufacturing staff has resulted in lesser production quantity. On the other hand, the limited availability of raw materials and halt on aerospace activities have also negatively impacted the miniature pneumatics market in the US. However, prominent miniature pneumatic companies—such as Clippard—that supply critical miniature pneumatic components to healthcare industry are increasing their workforce to meet the growing demand from healthcare industry. Such strategies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the coming years.

