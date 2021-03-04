York, Maine, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading specialty food producer Stonewall Kitchen announced today that it has completed its fifth acquisition, acquiring the Urban Accents® brand of spices, seasonings, sauces, and gifts. Based in Chicago, Urban Accents has expanded from a single line of twelve original spice mixes launched in 1996 to over 150 gourmet products today, including an extensive selection of international seasonings, classic pizza sauces, globally-inspired taco sauces, and most recently plant-based meatless mixes, sold throughout the U.S and around the world.

Founded by partners Tom Knibbs and Jim Dygas, Urban Accents has dedicated itself to creating and sharing memorable dining experiences for its customers for over 25 years. Known as “Your Culinary Wingman,” Urban Accents makes unique seasonings and mixes with worldly ingredients that Tom and Jim have enjoyed cooking and serving to their own friends and family over the years, with a focus on quality and creative flavors.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Urban Accents to our growing family of specialty brands,” said John Stiker, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Kitchen. “Both of our companies have long histories in the specialty food industry, and many of us have known Tom and Jim for years. Like us, they’ve been selling high quality products to many of the same premium retailers nationwide, as well as directly to consumers online. And also like us, Urban Accents specializes in both classic products – favorites such as their best-selling Thanksgiving Brine Kit and Veggie Roaster seasoning mixes -- as well as innovative, creative offerings, like the new line of globally-inspired plant-based meatless mixes. For all those reasons, we think this combination is a terrific fit.”

Added Tom Knibbs, “Jim and I couldn’t be more pleased to have Stonewall Kitchen become the new home of Urban Accents. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into the business for the past 25 years, and we know that Stonewall Kitchen shares the same commitment to quality, innovation, and family culture that will allow the brand to continue to grow. While we’re stepping away from our ownership roles, we’re excited that we, and the entire team we’ve built here at Urban Accents, will stay on and join the Stonewall Kitchen family.”

Concluded Stiker, “Our continued commitment to award-winning, craft manufactured specialty food remains as strong as ever. Combined with our other recent acquisitions, the addition of Urban Accents puts us in an exciting, unique position to offer our customers and guests an ever wider assortment of high quality products for their kitchen and home across dozens of categories. With our expertise in brand building, product development, and omni-channel distribution, we’re looking forward to having the team at Urban Accents join us as we continue to establish a leading premium branded specialty food and home goods business.”

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spices, seasonings, sauces and mixes; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 30 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

For more information about Urban Accents, please visit: www.urbanaccents.com

