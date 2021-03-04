SpareBank 1 SMN's annual report for 2020 is now available. See the annual report here:
https://annualreport.smn.no/2020/
Trondheim, 4th of March 2021
Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, +47 905 41 672
Executive Vice President, Rolf Jarle Brøske, +47 911 12 475
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
