New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gifts Retailing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956862/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Souvenirs & Novelty Items, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seasonal Decorations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion , While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Gifts Retailing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Greeting Cards Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Greeting Cards segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Greetings Corporation

Card Factory

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Spencer Gifts LLC

The Walt Disney Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956862/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gifts Retailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gifts Retailing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Gifts Retailing Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Gifts Retailing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Souvenirs & Novelty Items (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Souvenirs & Novelty Items (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Souvenirs & Novelty Items (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Seasonal Decorations (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Seasonal Decorations (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Seasonal Decorations (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Greeting Cards (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Greeting Cards (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Greeting Cards (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Giftware (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Giftware (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Giftware (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gifts Retailing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Gifts Retailing Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 24: Gifts Retailing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Gifts Retailing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Gifts Retailing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Gifts Retailing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Gifts Retailing Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gifts Retailing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Gifts Retailing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Gifts Retailing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Gifts Retailing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 35: Gifts Retailing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Gifts Retailing Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Gifts Retailing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Gifts Retailing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Gifts Retailing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Gifts Retailing Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Gifts Retailing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Gifts Retailing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Gifts Retailing Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 51: Gifts Retailing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Gifts Retailing Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Gifts Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Gifts Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Gifts Retailing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 69: Gifts Retailing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Gifts Retailing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Gifts Retailing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gifts Retailing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020-2027



Table 77: Gifts Retailing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 83: Gifts Retailing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Gifts Retailing Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Gifts Retailing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Gifts Retailing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Gifts Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Gifts Retailing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019



Table 99: Gifts Retailing Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Gifts Retailing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Gifts Retailing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 104: Gifts Retailing Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Gifts Retailing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Gifts Retailing Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Gifts Retailing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Gifts Retailing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Gifts Retailing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Gifts Retailing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Gifts Retailing Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956862/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001