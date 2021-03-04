New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gifts Retailing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956862/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Souvenirs & Novelty Items, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seasonal Decorations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion , While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Gifts Retailing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Greeting Cards Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Greeting Cards segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956862/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gifts Retailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gifts Retailing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Gifts Retailing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gifts Retailing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Souvenirs & Novelty Items (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Souvenirs & Novelty Items (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Souvenirs & Novelty Items (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Seasonal Decorations (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Seasonal Decorations (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Seasonal Decorations (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Greeting Cards (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Greeting Cards (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Greeting Cards (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Giftware (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Giftware (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Giftware (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gifts Retailing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Gifts Retailing Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019
Table 24: Gifts Retailing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Gifts Retailing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Gifts Retailing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Gifts Retailing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Gifts Retailing Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gifts Retailing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Gifts Retailing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Gifts Retailing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Gifts Retailing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 35: Gifts Retailing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Gifts Retailing Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Gifts Retailing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Gifts Retailing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Gifts Retailing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Gifts Retailing Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Gifts Retailing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Gifts Retailing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Gifts Retailing Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019
Table 51: Gifts Retailing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Gifts Retailing Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Gifts Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Gifts Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Gifts Retailing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019
Table 69: Gifts Retailing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Gifts Retailing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Gifts Retailing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gifts Retailing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gifts Retailing Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2020-2027
Table 77: Gifts Retailing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Gifts Retailing Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 83: Gifts Retailing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Gifts Retailing Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Gifts Retailing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Gifts Retailing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Gifts Retailing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Gifts Retailing Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Gifts Retailing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Gifts Retailing Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million : 2012-2019
Table 99: Gifts Retailing Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Gifts Retailing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Gifts Retailing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Gifts Retailing Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 104: Gifts Retailing Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Gifts Retailing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Gifts Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Gifts Retailing Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Gifts Retailing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Gifts Retailing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Gifts Retailing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Gifts Retailing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Gifts Retailing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Gifts Retailing Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Gifts Retailing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Gifts Retailing Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Gifts Retailing Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956862/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: