Aurora, Colo., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding your way around a hospital to visit a loved one, attend a doctor’s appointment, or even find parking can be disheartening when you’re unfamiliar with the layout. Patients and visitors at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus now have wayfinding technology at their fingertips just by accessing the UCHealth app on their smartphone.

UCHealth partnered with Pointr, an indoor positioning technology developer, to create a path covering over 60 floors, outdoor-indoor transitions and door-to-door guidance around the hospital. Patients can use the tool to find their way to their appointment when inside the building. “Find your way” can be found in the quick navigation menu at the top of the UCHealth app.

The solution is designed to guide patients and visitors from their home to the hospital. Before even leaving the house, they can opt to get directions from home to the parking area closest to their desired indoor location upon arrival.

“The app not only guides our patients here from their home, but once they arrive at the hospital, they can find their way around inside. The multiple buildings and clinics can often be difficult for our patients and visitors to navigate. This app is like Google Maps for indoors – patients will follow a line with a blue dot navigating them to their desired location. We wanted to offer this innovative tool and continue to make an extraordinary experience possible for our patients,” said Manny Rodriguez, Chief Marketing, Experience & Customer Officer for UCHealth.

Ege Akpinar, CEO of Pointr, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with UCHealth to create great patient and visitor experiences with innovative technology. The Pointr solution provides intuitive maps and wayfinding with smooth indoor-outdoor transitions and easy integration to UCHealth’s Epic MyChart appointment system. It is highly scalable and easy to roll out to all hospitals. UCHealth’s commitment to be at the forefront of innovative patient technology makes them the ideal partner for us.”

Patients can download the UCHealth app from the App Store or Google Play or visit My Health Connection to create an account to get started.

