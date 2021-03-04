New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Turbines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956841/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Gas Turbines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Aviation Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Aviation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956841/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Turbine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Turbines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Gas Turbines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gas Turbines Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Power Generation (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Aviation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Aviation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Aviation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Turbine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Gas Turbines Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Gas Turbines Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Gas Turbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Gas Turbines Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Turbines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Gas Turbines Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Gas Turbines Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Gas Turbines in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Gas Turbines Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Turbine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Gas Turbines Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Gas Turbines Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Gas Turbines Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Gas Turbines Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: Gas Turbines Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Gas Turbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Gas Turbines Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Gas Turbines Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Gas Turbines Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Gas Turbines Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Gas Turbines in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Gas Turbines Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Turbines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Gas Turbines Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Gas Turbines Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Gas Turbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Gas Turbines Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Gas Turbines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Gas Turbines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Gas Turbines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Gas Turbines Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Gas Turbines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Gas Turbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbines Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Gas Turbines Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Gas Turbines Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Gas Turbines Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Gas Turbines Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Gas Turbines Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 63: Indian Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Gas Turbines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Gas Turbines Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Gas Turbines Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Gas Turbines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Turbines Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Gas Turbines Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Gas Turbines Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Gas Turbines Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Gas Turbines Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Gas Turbines in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Gas Turbines Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Gas Turbines Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Gas Turbines Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Gas Turbines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Gas Turbines Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Gas Turbines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Gas Turbines Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Gas Turbines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gas Turbines Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Gas Turbines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Gas Turbines Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Gas Turbines Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Gas Turbines Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Gas Turbines Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas
Turbines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iranian Gas Turbines Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Gas Turbines Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Gas Turbines Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Gas Turbines Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Gas Turbines Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gas Turbines in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Gas Turbines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Gas Turbines Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gas Turbines Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Gas Turbines Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Gas Turbines Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gas Turbines Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Gas Turbines Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Gas Turbines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Gas Turbines Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Gas Turbines Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956841/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: