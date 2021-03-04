New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2018 to 2025.Natural gas is forecast to remain the fastest-growing fossil fuel through 2035. Growth in demand is expected to mainly stem from the power-generation and industrial sectors in North America and Asia and residential and commercial sectors in Southeast Asia. A major portion of the gas supplies would be generated from the US, Russia, China, and Africa. China is expected to increase its gas production by two times over the period 2018-2035 while Europe is expected to register a decline. Meanwhile demand for LNG is expected to exceed that of overall gas with Asian markets depending more on distant supplies. Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased by 12.1% to 350 million tones in 2019, reflecting the growing importance of LNG as the world transitions towards a lower-carbon energy system. The year witnessed a slew of mega-liquefaction projects, particularly in the US, Qatar, and Russia. Technology advancements also resulted in exploiting stranded reserves. Majority of the production stemmed from Europe as prices registered a decline gaining a competitive edge over coal. A growing number of oil companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total have over the last few years increase their share of gas production. Improvement in technologies to transport gas from remote production areas to consumption centers is also helping boost investments in gas production. Currently, the natural gas market remains amply supplied. The US emerged as one of the largest exporters of LNG in recent years backed by the shale revolution. Shale gas accounts for about 70% of the country’s domestic production.
Currently, US, China, Canada and Argentina are commercially producing shale gas with Mexico and Algeria expected to begin production by 2030 and 2020 respectively. By 2040, these six countries are expected to account for nearly 70% of the global shale gas production. Production in Canada is forecast to increase and account for 30% of total natural gas production by 2040. As one of the first countries outside of North America to develop shale resources, production in China is forecast to account for more than 40% of the country’s total natural gas production by 2040. Increased foreign investment and improved pipeline infrastructure are expected to drive shale gas production in Argentina, accounting for 75% of total natural gas production by 2040. Against the backdrop of soaring supply of natural gas and transformation of natural gas from a purely regional to an internationally traded commodity, prices not surprisingly remain low and a major positive for gas meters. Increase in LNG trade is creating a lucrative business opportunity for monetizing large gas reserves. With the US and Australia building large export capacities for LNG, the supply continues to increase, keeping the gas price low and regional price spreads compressed. Compared to the volatility of oil prices, natural gas prices are relatively stable, a major advantage for the development of piped gas infrastructure. While natural gas prices in North America and Europe remain low, prices in Asia have been relatively volatile for most part. Production outages; high seasonal demand fluctuation; oil indexed pricing; and market specific conditions such as pipeline infrastructure, geography, supply, demand, shipping costs and geopolitics, all represent factors that contribute to the vast price spreads between the US, Europe and Asia.
A key reason for the rising prices of natural gas in Asia is China’s unwavering focus on clean air campaign and curbing pollution. The Chinese government unveiled bold plans to the replacement of coal with natural gas in industries in an attempt to battle chronic pollution issues. Beijing and Tianjin’s dedicated move to reduce urban air pollution has helped increase imports of natural gas. With 26 other Chinese states also expected to crackdown on pollution, demand is forecast to grow stronger in the coming years. Strong Chinese import demand has pushed up Asia’s LNG prices. In short, a combination of abundant supply of shale gas in North America; low gas prices in Europe and North America; increased demand for natural gas in Asia as a result of stringent clean energy regulations, is leading to a robust outlook for natural gas. The scenario will help reshape the measurement industry which includes gas meters.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Market
Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative LNG
Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction
Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas
Production in bcm: 2010-2020
Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018
Recent Market Activity
Innovations & Advancements
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure
Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity
Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters
Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Gas Solutions that Help
Provision Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of
Smart Outcomes for Citizens& Communities: Global Market for
Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services)
In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020
Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver
Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Activity
(in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)
Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas
Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries
Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives
Demand in the Industrial Sector
IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Basic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 51: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 95: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 96: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 99: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 100: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 108: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 113: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 114: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 118: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 126: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 130: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027
AFRICA
Table 133: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 72
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: