5% over the analysis period 2018 to 2025.Natural gas is forecast to remain the fastest-growing fossil fuel through 2035. Growth in demand is expected to mainly stem from the power-generation and industrial sectors in North America and Asia and residential and commercial sectors in Southeast Asia. A major portion of the gas supplies would be generated from the US, Russia, China, and Africa. China is expected to increase its gas production by two times over the period 2018-2035 while Europe is expected to register a decline. Meanwhile demand for LNG is expected to exceed that of overall gas with Asian markets depending more on distant supplies. Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) increased by 12.1% to 350 million tones in 2019, reflecting the growing importance of LNG as the world transitions towards a lower-carbon energy system. The year witnessed a slew of mega-liquefaction projects, particularly in the US, Qatar, and Russia. Technology advancements also resulted in exploiting stranded reserves. Majority of the production stemmed from Europe as prices registered a decline gaining a competitive edge over coal. A growing number of oil companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total have over the last few years increase their share of gas production. Improvement in technologies to transport gas from remote production areas to consumption centers is also helping boost investments in gas production. Currently, the natural gas market remains amply supplied. The US emerged as one of the largest exporters of LNG in recent years backed by the shale revolution. Shale gas accounts for about 70% of the country’s domestic production.



Currently, US, China, Canada and Argentina are commercially producing shale gas with Mexico and Algeria expected to begin production by 2030 and 2020 respectively. By 2040, these six countries are expected to account for nearly 70% of the global shale gas production. Production in Canada is forecast to increase and account for 30% of total natural gas production by 2040. As one of the first countries outside of North America to develop shale resources, production in China is forecast to account for more than 40% of the country’s total natural gas production by 2040. Increased foreign investment and improved pipeline infrastructure are expected to drive shale gas production in Argentina, accounting for 75% of total natural gas production by 2040. Against the backdrop of soaring supply of natural gas and transformation of natural gas from a purely regional to an internationally traded commodity, prices not surprisingly remain low and a major positive for gas meters. Increase in LNG trade is creating a lucrative business opportunity for monetizing large gas reserves. With the US and Australia building large export capacities for LNG, the supply continues to increase, keeping the gas price low and regional price spreads compressed. Compared to the volatility of oil prices, natural gas prices are relatively stable, a major advantage for the development of piped gas infrastructure. While natural gas prices in North America and Europe remain low, prices in Asia have been relatively volatile for most part. Production outages; high seasonal demand fluctuation; oil indexed pricing; and market specific conditions such as pipeline infrastructure, geography, supply, demand, shipping costs and geopolitics, all represent factors that contribute to the vast price spreads between the US, Europe and Asia.



A key reason for the rising prices of natural gas in Asia is China’s unwavering focus on clean air campaign and curbing pollution. The Chinese government unveiled bold plans to the replacement of coal with natural gas in industries in an attempt to battle chronic pollution issues. Beijing and Tianjin’s dedicated move to reduce urban air pollution has helped increase imports of natural gas. With 26 other Chinese states also expected to crackdown on pollution, demand is forecast to grow stronger in the coming years. Strong Chinese import demand has pushed up Asia’s LNG prices. In short, a combination of abundant supply of shale gas in North America; low gas prices in Europe and North America; increased demand for natural gas in Asia as a result of stringent clean energy regulations, is leading to a robust outlook for natural gas. The scenario will help reshape the measurement industry which includes gas meters.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Market

Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative LNG

Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction

Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas

Production in bcm: 2010-2020

Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure

Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity

Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters

Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Gas Solutions that Help

Provision Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of

Smart Outcomes for Citizens& Communities: Global Market for

Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services)

In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020

Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver

Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline Activity

(in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)

Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas

Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries

Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives

Demand in the Industrial Sector

IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Basic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -

Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -

Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 51: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 69: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 99: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 107: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 108: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 113: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 114: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 117: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 118: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 121: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 125: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -

Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 126: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 129: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 130: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



AFRICA

Table 133: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



