COSTA MESA, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today the promotion of Greg Danielson as Vice President of Strategy Development. Mr. Danielson previously served as Executive Director of several Practice Groups and Director of Solutions Management for PRP. In his new role, Mr. Danielson will continue achieving client savings while expanding the Strategy Development team.



PRP’s President, Jeremy Linehan, commented, “Greg has established himself as a great leader in the cost reduction industry. His strategic approach to consulting, his values, and his leadership style are highly aligned with our firm’s approach to delivering value to our clients and our employees.”

Since joining PRP in 2008, Mr. Danielson has led some of the firm’s largest account relationships and has developed high performing teams across various Practice Areas. Greg has led or been actively involved in more than 250 customer engagements, achieving more than $350 million in client savings. Greg holds an Executive MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University. Greg succeeds Michael Lowe in this position and said of the promotion, “I’m honored to be part of the PRP team and excited about the growth trajectory of PRP. Our people are the key to exceeding our client’s expectations and achieving aggressive growth targets. I’m focused on helping our teams thrive.”

About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $4 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP’s continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP’s spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $6.6 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.