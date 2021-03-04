New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956831/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Semiconductors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$622.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Opto Semiconductors segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The GaN Semiconductor Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$432.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



RF Semiconductors Segment to Record 17.5% CAGR



In the global RF Semiconductors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$234.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$717.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$301 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bridgelux, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Nichia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Qorvo, Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.







Total Companies Profiled: 46

