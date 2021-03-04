New York, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956831/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Semiconductors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$622.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Opto Semiconductors segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The GaN Semiconductor Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$432.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
RF Semiconductors Segment to Record 17.5% CAGR
In the global RF Semiconductors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$234.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$717.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$301 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956831/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
GaN Semiconductor Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: GaN Semiconductor Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Power Semiconductors (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Power Semiconductors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Opto Semiconductors (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Opto Semiconductors (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: RF Semiconductors (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: RF Semiconductors (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Information & Communication Technology (End-Use)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Information & Communication Technology (End-Use)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States GaN Semiconductor Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 22: United States GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States GaN Semiconductor Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and
2027
Table 27: Canadian GaN Semiconductor Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 28: Canadian GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for GaN Semiconductor Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GaN
Semiconductor Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Chinese Demand for GaN Semiconductor Devices in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Chinese GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 40: European GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European GaN Semiconductor Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 42: European GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: French GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: GaN Semiconductor Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 46: French GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: German GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italian GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Italian GaN Semiconductor Devices Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Italian Demand for GaN Semiconductor Devices in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Italian GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for GaN Semiconductor Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: United Kingdom GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for GaN
Semiconductor Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe GaN Semiconductor Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe GaN Semiconductor Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: GaN Semiconductor Devices Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: GaN Semiconductor Devices Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and
2027
Table 69: Rest of World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 70: Rest of World GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956831/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: