7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.4% CAGR



The Game-based Learning Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31% and 29.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 100-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BreakAway, Ltd.

Filament Games

LearningWare, Inc.

PlayGen Limited

Tangible Play, Inc. (OSMO)

Toolwire, Inc.







Total Companies Profiled: 38

