Dallas, TX, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces that Associa Cares, Associa’s national nonprofit organization, has added two new members to its board of directors.

Launched in 2007, Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies. Since its inception, Associa Cares has provided over $4 million in relief assistance to more than 3,000 families.

Pauli Wong, president of Associa Hawaii, and Luann Crilly, vice president of accounting and support services for Maple Ridge Community Management, are joining the Associa Cares board of directors. The Associa Cares board of directors convenes annually to govern the affairs of the organization. The volunteer members graciously donate their valuable time to serve. As part of the board of directors for Associa Cares, the largest charity in the community association management industry, Ms. Wong and Ms. Crilly will help provide strategy, financial stewardship, and set policy to assist Associa Cares in its mission.

“The ability of Associa Cares to successfully provide crucial financial assistance to families facing unimaginable challenges is due in large part to the vital leadership of our board of directors,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Thanks to their incredible support, we are able to help families get back on their feet as quickly as possible. As members of the Associa Cares board of directors, Pauli and Luanne join a network of people that help Associa Cares live out its mission. Together, we will work to show the true power of community.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

