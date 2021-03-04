BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.



Presentation details can be found below.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Day: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: 8:00am Eastern Time Format: Fireside chat Webcast Link: https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/vyne-therapeutics-2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Day & Time: On demand, beginning 7:00am Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Format: Fireside chat Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/7534c623-91e5-4fa6-9d64-6dbed8781b9a

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI® (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

CONTACT:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Andrew Saik

Chief Financial Officer

VYNE Therapeutics

908-731-6180

Andrew.Saik@vynetx.com