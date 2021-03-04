REDMOND, Wash., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after the close of the market.



Following the issuance of the company’s financial results press release, interested parties can listen to the company's webcast which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar. Investors may submit questions for management in advance to IR@MicroVision.com or beginning 10 minutes before or during the live webcast on March 11, 2021. The webcast will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

Forward-Looking Statements

