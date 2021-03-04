EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing capital return program, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend and the adoption of a new 2021 share repurchase authorization. The actions are based on the significant strength of the NXP capital structure, and the board’s confidence in the company’s ability to drive long-term growth and strong cash flow.



The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.5625 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2021. The interim dividend reflects an increase of 50 percent from the prior quarterly dividend and will be paid in cash on April 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

Additionally, consistent with NXP’s historic policy of returning excess cash to shareholders, the board of directors has also approved a new $2 billion 2021 share repurchase program. The new $2 billion share repurchase authorization is in addition to $640 million remaining for repurchase under the previously authorized share repurchase program.

Taxation – Cash Dividends

Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

