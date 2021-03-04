Orlando, Florida, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovations firm has recently partnered with the leading health insurance company, along with global healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations.

Simulocity has developed an immersive, year-round, virtual platform for BlueCross BlueShield to conduct clinical best-practice sharing, employee training, live and on-demand events, and corporate collaboration.

The platform will allow BCBS to conduct key meetings, work collaboratively and share best-practices virtually, through a single “always on” virtual venue. Employees can connect via forums, webinars and social media through the Virtual Conference Center. The platform is also infused with advanced features such as gamification, learning management system, and artificial intelligence via an intelligent avatar that serves as a healthcare or platform concierge. As more companies opt for virtualizing their operations and corporate events, Simulocity has delivered innovative, award-winning platforms that can meet the needs of every type of organization.

“We are very proud to partner with a world-class healthcare company such as BCBS,” said Dr. Manny Dominguez, CEO of Simulocity. “It’s yet another validation of the technical polish of our virtual platforms, that our customers love. We are rapidly expanding and building for the top brands around the globe, and across many industries.”

BlueCross BlueShield is not the only company in the healthcare industry that Simulocity has partnered with in recent months. The company’s platforms are enabling top pharmaceutical organizations, including Roche and Pfizer, to innovatively collaborate year-round, making their employees and customers feel “virtual there”.

The Virtual Conference Center (VCC), Simulocity’s award-winning platform, is an immersive, innovative, and luxurious experience in a modern modality that really feels like an entertainment platform but designed for business. It delivers a world-class experience from any internet-connected computer or mobile device.

About the Company

Located in Orlando, Florida, Simulocity is a technology solutions firm comprised of top innovators with decades of proven results in delivering innovative and ground-breaking technologies around the globe. Simulocity develops customized simulation technologies for healthcare, education, training and events management. Their expertise is in integrating & innovating leading-edge technologies, including virtual platforms for business, virtual-reality, learning via gamification, business intelligence, combined with expert project management.

Simulocity is the recipient of numerous awards, including Healthcare Tech Outlook’s - Top 10 Healthcare Simulation Solution Providers, CIO Applications’ – Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers, and CIO Review’s – 20 Most Promising Gamification Technology Solution Providers.

