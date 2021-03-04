BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) (“First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC” or the “Company”), a direct lender to middle market companies, today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a first fiscal quarter 2021 dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Portfolio results As of Dec. 31, 2020 Total assets $ 356.4 Investment portfolio, at fair value $ 337.7 Net assets $ 185.2 Net asset value per share $ 6.15 Weighted average yield on investments 7.1 % Year ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Quarter ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Portfolio activity Total portfolio investments made, at par $ 82.0 $ 31.2 Total portfolio investments made, at cost $ 80.6 $ 30.3 Number of new portfolio investments 15 8 Number of portfolio investments at end of year 51 51 Operating results Total investment income $ 29.8 $ 7.5 Net investment income $ 10.8 $ 3.3 Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ (36.7 ) $ 0.1 Net investment income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.11 Dividends declared per share $ 0.51 $ 0.10

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

In the fourth quarter, the Company closed on eight new investments totaling $23 million at par and an additional $8.2 million at par in follow-on investments, including delayed draw and revolver fundings.

New investments during the fourth quarter at par were:

$3.8 million first lien senior secured term loan in Multi Speciality Healthcare LLC;

$3.3 million first lien senior secured term loan in Action Point, Inc.;

$3.2 million first lien senior secured term loan in MarkLogic Corporation;

$3.1 million first lien senior secured term loan in Aurotech, LLC;

$3.0 million first lien senior secured term loan in Trace3, LLC;

$2.9 million first lien senior secured term loan in AppFire Technologies, LLC;

$1.6 million first lien senior secured term loan in Doxa Insurance Holdings, LLC; and,

$2.1 million first lien senior secured term loan in Advanced Web Technologies.

Notable realizations for the quarter included:

Repayment of a first lien senior term loan in SynteractHCR Holdings Corporation at par, which resulted in proceeds received of $6.1 million;

Repayment of first lien senior secured term loans in Simplicity Financial Marketing Holdings Inc. at par, which resulted in proceeds received of $4.5 million;

Repayment of first lien senior secured term loans in NCP Investor, Inc. at par, which resulted in proceeds of $7.6 million; and

Sale of equity holdings in C&K Market, Inc., which resulted in cash proceeds of $10.7 million, the receipt of a subordinated sellers note of $5.8 million at par value, and warrants with a nominal value.

As of December 31, 2020, these transactions, coupled with changes in net unrealized depreciation on the portfolio during the quarter, bring the total fair value of First Eagle Alternative BDC’s investment portfolio to $337.7 million across 51 portfolio investments. The Company’s investment portfolio by investment type at fair value is presented below ($ in millions):

Description Fair Value Percentage of

Total First lien senior secured debt $ 233.7 69.2 % Investment in Logan JV 68.1 20.2 % Second lien debt 22.1 6.5 % Subordinated debt 5.8 1.7 % Equity investments 5.1 1.5 % Investments in funds 2.9 0.9 % Total investments $ 337.7 100.0 %

As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average yield of the debt and income-producing securities, including the Logan JV, LLC (the “Logan JV”), in the investment portfolio at their current cost basis was 7.1 percent. As of December 31, 2020, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had loans on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $15.5 million and fair value of $7.4 million, or 3.9 percent and 2.2 percent of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, 97 percent of the Company’s income-producing debt investments bore interest based on floating rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, which may be subject to interest rate floors.

This compares to the portfolio as of December 31, 2019, which had a fair value of $384.1 million across 52 portfolio investments. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s investment portfolio by investment type at fair value as of December 31, 2019 is presented below ($ in millions):

Description Fair Value Percentage of

Total First lien senior secured debt $ 263.6 68.7 % Investment in Logan JV 83.4 21.7 % Equity investments 21.5 5.6 % Second lien debt 12.0 3.1 % Investments in funds 3.6 0.9 % Total investments $ 384.1 100.0 %

As of December 31, 2019, the weighted average yield of the debt and income-producing securities, including the Company’s investment in Logan JV, LLC (the “Logan JV”), in the investment portfolio at their cost basis was 8.7 percent. As of December 31, 2019, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had loans on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $36.0 million and fair value of $15.1 million, or 8.1 percent and 3.9 percent of the portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, 100 percent of the Company’s income-producing debt investments bore interest based at floating rates, which may be subject to interest rate floors, such as LIBOR, which may be subject to interest rate floors.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investment income

A breakdown of investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is presented below ($ in millions):

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Interest income on debt securities Cash interest $ 4.4 $ 6.0 PIK interest 0.3 0.5 Prepayment premiums 0.1 — Net accretion of discounts and other fees 0.3 0.3 Total interest on debt securities 5.1 6.8 Dividend income 2.2 3.0 Interest income on other income-producing securities — — Other income and fees 0.2 0.3 Total investment income $ 7.5 $ 10.1

The decrease in investment income between periods was primarily due to contraction in the Company’s overall investment portfolio since December 31, 2019, coupled with declining LIBOR rates, which led to lower interest income. Additionally, dividend income decreased due to a smaller Logan JV portfolio.

A breakdown of investment income for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is presented below ($ in millions):

Years ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Interest income on debt securities Cash interest $ 17.0 $ 30.6 PIK interest 1.1 2.4 Prepayment premiums 0.1 0.4 Net accretion of discounts and other fees 0.9 1.2 Total interest on debt securities 19.1 34.6 Dividend income 10.0 14.1 Interest income on other income-producing securities — 0.3 Other income and fees 0.7 3.5 Total investment income $ 29.8 $ 52.5

The decrease in investment income between periods was primarily due to contraction in the Company’s overall investment portfolio and declining LIBOR rates since December 31, 2019. Additionally, dividend income decreased due to a smaller Logan JV portfolio and the sale of Copperweld Bimetallics LLC in September 2019. Other income and fees declined during the period due to lower one-time fees.

Expenses

A breakdown of expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is presented below ($ in millions):

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Expenses Interest and fees on borrowings $ 3.0 $ 3.1 Base management fees 0.9 1.1 Incentive fees — (0.1 ) Other expenses 0.9 0.7 Administrator expenses 0.3 0.3 Total expenses 5.1 5.1 Management fee waiver (0.9 ) — Total expenses, net of fee waivers 4.2 5.1 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes — 0.1 Total expenses after taxes $ 4.2 $ 5.2

The decrease in expenses for the respective periods was driven by the Advisor’s waiver of its base management fees during the three months ended December 31, 2020.

A breakdown of expenses for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is presented below ($ in millions):

Years ended Dec. 31, 2020 2019 Expenses Interest and fees on borrowings $ 12.3 $ 14.1 Base management fees 3.7 6.0 Incentive fees (0.4 ) (0.1 ) Other expenses 3.9 3.7 Administrator expenses 1.1 1.5 Total expenses 20.6 25.2 Management fee waiver (1.8 ) (0.5 ) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 18.8 24.7 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes 0.1 0.4 Total expenses after taxes $ 18.9 $ 25.1

The decrease in expenses from 2019 to 2020 was primarily due to lower net base management fees due to portfolio contract, as well as the effect of the Advisor’s waiver of base management fees beginning in the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, interest and fees on borrowing decreased due to a reduction in borrowings outstanding, and a decrease in LIBOR and lower fees resulting from a reduction in credit facility size.

Net investment income

Net investment income totaled $3.3 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, or $0.11 and $0.16 per share, respectively, based upon 30,109,384 and 30,227,995 weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

Net investment income totaled $10.8 million and $27.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, or $0.35 and $0.87 per share, respectively, based upon 31,341,857 and 31,312,987 weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

The decrease in net investment income for the respective periods is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income on debt and other income-producing investments due to portfolio contraction, and decrease in LIBOR, partially offset by lower borrowing costs, incentive and net base management fees (net of waivers).

Net realized gains and losses on investments, net of income tax provision

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a net realized gain on portfolio investments of $1.6 million, primarily related to a $3.8 million realized gain in connection with the sale of its equity holdings in C&K Market, Inc., partially offset by a $2.4 million realized loss in the restructuring of smarTours, LLC. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized a net realized loss on portfolio investments of $5.8 million, primarily related to a $5.5 million realized loss in connection with the sale of its subordinated term loan in Martex Fiber Southern Corp.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a net realized loss on portfolio investments of $44.2 million, primarily related to the $17.5 million realized loss from the restructuring of OEM Group, LLC, the $17.3 million loss from the disposition of our holdings in Holland Intermediate Acquisition Corp and the $5.3 million loss from the restructuring of the Company’s investment in Allied Wireline Services, partially offset by a realized gain of $3.8 million from the sale of its equity positions in C&K Market, Inc. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recognized a net realized loss on portfolio investments of $39.7 million, primarily related to realized losses of $24.6 million in connection with the liquidation of Charming Charlie, $23.0 million from the sale of certain business segments of LAI International and $5.5 million from the sale of its subordinated term loan in Martex Fiber Southern Corp, offset by a realized gain of $16.3 million from a realization of a controlled investment in Copperweld Bimetallics LLC.

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $4.7 million and $14.5 million, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company’s investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $3.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively.

The net change in unrealized depreciation on investments was primarily the result of the performance of certain portfolio investments, including certain control investments, partially offset by the reversal of prior period unrealized depreciation upon the realization of certain investments.

Change in net assets resulting from operations

The net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $0.1 million and ($15.4) million, or $0.00 and ($0.51) per share based upon 30,109,384 and 30,227,995 weighted average common shares outstanding, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The net decrease in net assets resulting from operations totaled $36.7 million and $24.6 million, or $1.17 and $0.79 per share based upon 31,341,857 and 31,312,987 weighted average common shares outstanding, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the respective periods is primarily due to lower interest income as a result of portfolio contraction and declining LIBOR rates resulting in reduced coupon rates, and the increase of realized and unrealized losses in the portfolio, partially offset by lower interest and fees on borrowings, base management and incentive fees.

FINANCIAL CONDITION, INCLUDING LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $7.6 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $169.3 million in outstanding borrowings, which was comprised of $57.7 million outstanding on the revolving credit facility and $111.6 million of notes payable outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, borrowings outstanding had a weighted average interest rate of 5.45 percent. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company borrowed $25.5 million and repaid $34.0 million under the revolving credit facility.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s operating activities provided cash of $19.5 million primarily in connection with the purchase and sale of portfolio investments. Financing activities included the issuance of $30.0 million of new common stock and net repayments of $8.5 million on the credit facility, and used $15.8 million for distributions to stockholders, $21.8 million to repurchase common stock and $1.6 million for the payment of financing and offering costs.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s operating activities provided cash of $83.3 million primarily in connection with the purchase and sale of portfolio investments. Financing activities included net repayments of $42.0 million on the credit facility and used $26.2 million for distributions to stockholders, $15.4 million to repurchase common stock and $0.5 million for the payment of financing and offering costs.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

From January 1, 2021 through March 4, 2021, First Eagle Alternative Credit BDC made two follow-on investments totaling $2.1 million at par and revolver and delayed draw fundings totaling $1.4 million at par at a combined weighted average yield based upon cost at the time of investment of 7.7 percent.

On March 2, 2021, the Board declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $250,928 and $263,444, respectively) $ 243,855 $ 242,189 Controlled investments (cost of $148,373 and $178,769, respectively) 93,826 141,932 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $1 and $2, respectively) 1 4 Cash 7,615 5,890 Escrows and other receivables 3,508 12,353 Interest, dividends, and fees receivable 2,659 4,623 Deferred tax assets 2,222 2,267 Deferred financing costs 1,757 1,619 Distributions receivable 97 327 Prepaid expenses and other assets 628 296 Deferred offering costs 180 206 Due from affiliate 85 192 Total assets $ 356,433 $ 411,898 Liabilities: Loans payable $ 57,661 $ 66,161 Notes payable ($111,607 and $111,607 face amounts, respectively, reported net of deferred financing costs of $1,932 and $2,742, respectively) 109,675 108,866 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,924 3,434 Deferred tax liability 1,673 1,927 Base management fees payable — 1,103 Accrued incentive fees 156 568 Accrued interest and fees 149 384 Total liabilities 171,238 182,443 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets: Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 100,000 common shares authorized, 30,109 and 30,022 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 30 30 Paid-in capital in excess of par 418,379 415,596 Accumulated deficit (233,214 ) (186,171 ) Total net assets $ 185,195 $ 229,455 Total liabilities and net assets $ 356,433 $ 411,898 Net asset value per share attributable to First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. $ 6.15 $ 7.64

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the years ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Investment Income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash interest income $ 18,090 $ 28,609 $ 44,959 PIK interest income 1,071 848 453 Dividend income — — 33 Other income 347 2,708 914 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Cash interest income — 57 782 PIK interest income — — 907 Other income 217 572 1,044 From controlled investments: Cash interest income (81 ) 3,921 4,535 PIK interest income — 1,553 930 Dividend income 9,972 14,079 12,128 Other income 150 147 257 Total investment income 29,766 52,494 66,942 Expenses: Interest and fees on borrowings 10,159 12,412 14,498 Base management fees 3,719 6,043 9,006 Incentive fees (411 ) (109 ) 1,696 Administrator expenses 1,139 1,498 2,083 Other general and administrative expenses 1,643 1,422 1,742 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,116 1,716 2,232 Professional fees 1,560 1,552 1,505 Directors' fees 718 702 742 Total expenses 20,643 25,236 33,504 Incentive fee waiver — — (1,741 ) Management fee waiver (1,819 ) (525 ) — Total expenses, net of fee waivers 18,824 24,711 31,763 Income tax provision, excise and other taxes 97 418 355 Net investment income 10,845 27,365 34,824 Realized (Loss) Gain and Change in Unrealized (Depreciation) Appreciation on Investments: Net realized (loss) gain on investments: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (27,949 ) (31,608 ) (37,784 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments (2,534 ) (24,652 ) — Controlled investments (13,692 ) 16,714 5,424 Foreign currency transactions — (189 ) (205 ) Net realized loss on investments (44,175 ) (39,735 ) (32,565 ) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 14,182 (1,609 ) 15,220 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (2 ) 12,751 (12,750 ) Controlled investments (17,709 ) (23,245 ) (16,077 ) Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies — (391 ) 1,736 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) on investments (3,529 ) (12,494 ) (11,871 ) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) attributable to non-controlling interests — — (703 ) Net realized and unrealized loss from investments (47,704 ) (52,229 ) (45,139 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized gain/loss on investments 209 254 (284 ) Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations $ (36,650 ) $ (24,610 ) $ (10,599 ) Net investment income per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.87 $ 1.07 Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations per common share: Basic and diluted $ (1.17 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 31,342 31,313 32,634

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is a closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the 1940 Act. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, the Company also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments. The Company targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million. The Company is headquartered in Boston, with additional origination teams in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The Company’s investment activities are managed by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (the “Advisor” or the “Adviser”), an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information, please visit www.feac.com.

