CELEBRATION, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm, will present at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021. The presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees.



Details regarding KemPharm’s presentations are as follows:

Event: 33rd Annual Roth Conference Date: Monday, March 15, 2021 to Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Time: Available on Demand Registration: https://roth.meetmax.com/sched/event_70981/conference_home.html

During the pre-recorded virtual presentation, Dr. Mickle will provide an overview of KemPharm’s corporate achievements and potential milestones, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent approval of AZSTARYS™ (formerly known as KP415), a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. AZSTARYS consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH.

The complete label for AZSTARYS, including prescribing information and important safety information, may be found at https://kempharm.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/AZSTARYS-Master-Label-Final_20210302.pdf.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s product portfolio is highlighted by AZSTARYS™, an FDA-approved, once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which is based on serdexmethylphenidate, (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). KemPharm is also advancing several clinical development candidates, including KP484 for the treatment of ADHD and KP879 for the treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder (SUD). AZSTARYS, KP484, and KP879 are all based on SDX. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation KemPharm’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements include statements about the commercial launch of AZSTARYS, including the timing of launch, the regulatory milestone payment, and the potential clinical benefits of AZSTARYS. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm’s business are described in detail in the “Risk Factors” sections of KemPharm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, KemPharm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and KemPharm’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KemPharm Contacts: