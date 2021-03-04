CHICAGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), the industry-leading membership organization servicing multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors, is proud to welcome four new subject matter experts to our team. The new talent joining FOX's lineup of insightful experts include Matthew Murphy, specializing in investments; David Thompson leading industry research; Jeff Strese as a consultant in family learning and leadership; and Ed Giacomelli, providing expertise in family enterprise, family business, and mergers and acquisitions.



Matt Murphy has 30 years of client service/business development experience within the wealth and asset management field, most recently as a Vice President, Institutional for Astor Investment Management. Previously, Murphy served as a Senior Consultant for HFR Asset Management and held various client service/business development positions, including Partner/Director-Brinson Partners/UBS Global Asset Management and Founding Partner-Xenon Capital Management, a managed future CTA.

David Thompson specializes in wealth management industry research and will help advance FOX's understanding of trends affecting wealthy families and their impacts on needs, attitudes, and behaviors. For over 20 years, David has been working with the leading national and international wealth management firms to deliver research-based intelligence and strategic insights regarding their clients, distribution channels, and competitors. As Managing Director of the Affluent Practice at Phoenix Marketing International, David founded the Global Wealth Monitor (GWM) in 2003, a syndicated and custom market research platform in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Jeff Strese, FOX's newest family learning and leadership strategist based in Dallas, will focus on multi-generational family enterprises and their rising generations. Strese has more than 25 years of experience working across leadership development, organizational effectiveness, and family dynamics, having served as Chief Talent and Learning Officer (CTLO) at Tolleson Wealth Management, a multi-family office serving client families across the country, and as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Southern Methodist University (SMU) where he is currently an instructor in the Executive Education Program.

Ed Giacomelli, based in Toronto, will be bringing extensive experience to FOX and its members. He was CEO of Pelmorex Investments Inc. ("PII"), the Morrissette family enterprise, where he continues his role as an advisor and director of PII and its core operating company. Before PII, he had a successful career as a senior investment banker advising Canadian and international clients on strategic matters, including succession, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets.



About FOX

Family Office Exchange (FOX) was the first and continues to be the industry-leading membership organization that brings together the collective intelligence of more than 450 multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors to build a community focused on peer exchange, continuous learning, and objective guidance. The community includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors in 25 countries who utilize FOX's resources to advise families each year. For more information about FOX, please email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com.

Media Contact Derek Baker 1-312-327-1200