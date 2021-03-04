Vancouver, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global research antibodies market is projected to acquire up to USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The surging incidences of infectious diseases globally and the increasing applications of research antibodies in neurobiology, oncology, immunology, and stem cells are the pivotal factors fueling the growth of the global research antibodies market. A significant spike in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research activities, substantial government funds and grants for academic & research institutes, and the rising research collaborations between prestigious universities and healthcare giants have stimulated the market growth significantly over recent years.

Antibodies are protein molecules comprising B cells and play an integral role in safeguarding the body’s immune system. One of the most vital functions of antibodies is to identify foreign substances like antigens and aid in fighting infections. Antibodies are considered ideal probes in cell research due to their unique ability to bind to specific molecules. Moreover, they have emerged as an essential tool in the study of cell protein functions.

The constant growth of the global research antibodies market can be further attributed to the technological advancements in antibody development, the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease, and the rising need for effective therapies for such severe health conditions. The growing geriatric population and the exponentially rising number of cancer patients worldwide have further boosted the market growth. The deepening focus on drug development and hefty investments by the government in genomic and proteomic research programs create more opportunities for global market growth in the near future.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global research antibodies market, as pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on developing monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies developed by the cloning of a white blood cell. They emulate the functions of natural antibodies in response to various infections and find significant usage in cancer treatment. In 2020, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca commenced the early-stage trial of AZD7442, its antibody-based therapeutics for COVID-19treatment.



The leading healthcare companies, Regeneron and Roche, also collaborated on clinical trials of the monoclonal antibody, called REGN-COV2, which they developed for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on product type, the primary antibodies sub-segment is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue over the projected timeline. In immunoassays, primary antibodies play a crucial role as they bind to the target antigens and fight infections efficiently.

Based on application, the oncology sub-segment is poised to dominate the global market with the highest revenue share over the projected period. The surging prevalence of cancer across the globe, rising investments in stem cell research, and the escalating demand for effective cancer therapeutics bolster this segment’s growth.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, primarily owing to the region’s booming pharmaceutical sector and a significant rise in healthcare research & development programs.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Lonza Group are the leading market players.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends:

