HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N.W. Fulcher Limited (“Fulcher”) announces that it has acquired 2,948,076 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Nova Leap Health Corp (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap”), with its head office at 5003-7071 Bayers Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3L 2C2, representing approximately 4.21% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Fulcher is owned and controlled by Wayne Fulcher.



On January 6, 2020 and February 5, 2020, Fulcher acquired 250,000 and 775,000 Common Shares, respectively, pursuant to the exercise of common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of $0.35 and $0.375 per share, respectively (the “2020 Transactions”). On March 3, 2021, Fulcher acquired 1,923,076 Common Shares pursuant to the forced conversion of an unsecured convertible debenture issued on December 31, 2019 in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the “Debenture”). The principal amount of the Debenture was converted into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.52 per Common Share (the “2021 Transaction”, together with the 2020 Transactions, the “Transactions”).

Pursuant to the Transactions, Fulcher acquired 2,948,076 Common Shares representing 4.21% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding following conversion of the Debenture and other unsecured convertible debentures of Nova Leap being converted concurrently with the Debenture. Before the 2020 Transactions, Fulcher and Wayne Fulcher owned and controlled 9,508,333 Common Shares, the Debenture and 1,025,000 Warrants, representing 19.28% of the outstanding Common Shares assuming conversion of the Debenture and exercise of the Warrants. Following completion of the Transactions, Fulcher and Wayne Fulcher own and control 12,456,409 Common Shares or 17.77% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The purpose of the exercise of the Warrants in the 2020 Transactions was for investment purposes. The acquisition of the Common Shares in the 2021 Transaction was pursuant to a forced conversion of the Debenture. Fulcher and its joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of securities of Nova Leap, depending on market and other conditions.

Further details on the information above concerning Fulcher may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR or by contacting Christopher Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap Health Corp. at 902.401.9480.