CHICAGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that improve the intestinal health and efficiency of poultry and livestock, has named Wade Robey as Vice President, Marketing and Product Development.



Wade's appointment as the global marketing lead affirms Amlan's commitment to deliver reliable, natural solutions from its proprietary mineral technology to improve the quality of animal protein for human consumption. A skilled marketer with deep experience in the agriculture and animal health markets, Wade will direct the company's global marketing function to ensure long-term customer value and profitability.

“Shifting consumer preferences and restrictions on the use of antibiotic growth promoters are creating the need for viable, drug-free alternatives to livestock production to ensure a viable animal protein food supply,” says Dan Jaffee, President & CEO, Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Jaffee also serves as President and General Manager of Amlan International. “Wade understands these trends and with his expansive background in marketing and technology, he will further elevate Amlan’s mission to deliver innovative animal feed additive solutions from our unique and proprietary mineral technology to our global customers.”

Wade brings decades of experience working in a range of agriculture industries, including animal nutrition, biotech, food, precision ag and more. Most recently, he worked as Executive Director of Autonomous Solutions for a well-known precision agriculture company. In that role, Wade led the company’s investments including serving as General Manager for a newly acquired business that delivered innovative technologies and platforms to the market. During his tenure he also led the company’s Engineering, Product Management and Project Management functions that were focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel electronic and software solutions. Previously, Wade served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for the world’s largest ethanol biorefining company and as the Head of Marketing for the world’s leading industrial enzyme company.

Wade is a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and a master’s in avian physiology. He earned a Ph.D. in animal nutrition from Virginia Tech.

Amlan International offers mineral-based feed additives to poultry and livestock producers. Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral to remove impurities from fluids, including the processing of edible oils and purification of jet fuel. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country, associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

