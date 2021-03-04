TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. of its 2020 annual report to shareholders. The annual report to shareholders includes, amongst other things, Rogers’ 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements, notes thereto, and management’s discussion and analysis in respect of the annual financial statements.



As well as being available on the websites of the Canadian Securities Administrators at sedar.com and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at sec.gov, these documents have also been posted on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/agm-materials.

Paper copies of these documents may be requested at no charge, by contacting us at investor.relations@rci.rogers.com, at 647-435-6470, or toll free at 1-844-801-4792.

Rogers Communications Inc. will hold its Annual General Shareholder Meeting at 11:00am on April 21, 2021. The meeting will be virtual and further details can be found on investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/agm-materials.

